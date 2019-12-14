At HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire
Randy Osborn and Kristine Talsky, Eau Claire, son, Oliver Richard Dean Osborn, Nov. 30.
Scott Martinson and Devon Shilka, Augusta, son, Zander Thomas Martinson, Dec. 4.
Nate and Stephanie Kuehl, Eleva, daughter, Ellery Lee Kuehl, Dec. 5.
Pablo and Stacy Pineda, Eau Claire, daughter, Stella Josephine Pineda, Dec. 6.
Michael and Jessica Woltring, Fall Creek, daughter, Delaney Jane Woltring, Dec. 7.
At Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire
Amber Heinrichs, Chippewa Falls, daughter, Affinity Grace Heinrichs, Dec. 5.