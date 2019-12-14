At HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire

Randy Osborn and Kristine Talsky, Eau Claire, son, Oliver Richard Dean Osborn, Nov. 30.

Scott Martinson and Devon Shilka, Augusta, son, Zander Thomas Martinson, Dec. 4.

Nate and Stephanie Kuehl, Eleva, daughter, Ellery Lee Kuehl, Dec. 5.

Pablo and Stacy Pineda, Eau Claire, daughter, Stella Josephine Pineda, Dec. 6.

Michael and Jessica Woltring, Fall Creek, daughter, Delaney Jane Woltring, Dec. 7.

At Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire

Amber Heinrichs, Chippewa Falls, daughter, Affinity Grace Heinrichs, Dec. 5.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.