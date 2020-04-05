Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert Johnson (formerly of Altoona) are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Karen Ann Johnson, to Charles Russell Walter III (Chad) son of Margo Walter and the late Charles Walter, Jr. of Boise, Idaho.
Karen graduated from Memorial High School, Middlebury College, and received a Doctor of Medicine degree from Loma Linda University School of Medicine, Loma Linda, Calif. She completed a residency in pathology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a Fellowship in surgical pathology at Stanford University, Palo Alto, Calif. She is a partner with Boise Pathology Group, Boise, Idaho.
Chad graduated from La-Cañada High School in LaCañada Flintridge, Calif., and served in the U.S. Army as a Flight Medic, and retired as a Sergeant First Class after 21 years of service. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Boise State University, Boise, Idaho. He is a Home Health nurse with St. Luke’s Hospital, Boise Idaho.
A September 2020 wedding is being planned in Boise, Idaho.