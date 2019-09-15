092219_widstrand_kukowski_BW

Emily R. Widstrand and Timothy S. Kukowski announce their engagement.

Parents of the couple are Cindy and Chris Widstrand of Eau Claire, and Nancy and Bill Kukowski of St. Anthony, Minn.

Emily attended Eau Claire Memorial High School — Class of 2012. She received her bachelor’s degree in 2016 from the University of Minnesota and is currently working as an Environmental Engineer at Bay West, LLC, in St. Paul, Minn.

Timothy attended St. Anthony High School — Class of 2012. He received his bachelor’s degree in 2016 and master’s degree in 2019 from the University of Minnesota and is currently working as a R&D Scientist at Honeywell International in Plymouth, Minn.

