Alyson Johnsen and Nicholas Stanke were married on July 7, 2018, at Gloria Dei Church in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Alyson is the daughter of Sam and Darci Johnsen of Beresford, S.D. Nicholas Stanke is the son of Chuck and Deb Stanke of Eau Claire.
Lexy Johnsen was the maid of honor and Ryan Stanke was the best man. Ashley Ostrem, Serena Lyle, Hannah Linder, Moira Duffy and Angie Funk were bridesmaids. Carson Johnsen, Sean Branick, Matthew Young, Zack Tamburo and Riley Johnsen were groomsmen. Avery Odland was the flower girl and Warren Funk was the ring bearer.
Alyson is a student at UW-Madison in the Physician Assistant Graduate Program and Nicholas is a Neurology/Trauma Registered Nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital. The couple lives in Madison.