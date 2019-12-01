Emily Jean Ashlin and Bradley Mueller Palmer were married on September 14, 2019 at Whitetail Golf Club in Hudson, WI. Reverend Rick Wagner officiated.
Emily is the daughter of Sandy (and Bob) Ayres of Eau Claire and Bruce (and DeAnn) Ashlin of Baldwin. Bradley is the son of Cindy Mueller and Jeff Palmer of Buffalo, Minn.
Haley Ashlin was the maid of honor, Marshall Streeter was the best man, and Nicholas Haag was the ring bearer.
Emily attended the University of Wisconsin — Madison and is currently a paralegal at Westman, Champlin & Koehler, P.A., in Minneapolis, Minn. Bradley attended Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, and William Mitchell College of Law in St. Paul, Minn., and is currently an attorney at Johnson/Turner Legal in Twin Cities, Minn. The couple lives in Maple Grove, Minn.