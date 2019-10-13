Sarah Genskow and Ryan Neal were married on Sept. 8, 2019, at Pine Creek Nursery in Monroe, Washington.
Dr. John Westfall officiated.
Sarah is the daughter of John and Deborah Genskow of Eau Claire. Ryan is the son of Kevin and Sharon Neal of Bellevue, Wash.
Kristin Neal was the maid of honor and Matthew Genskow was the best man. Clara Shervey was the flower girl.
Sarah is the owner of SMMG Photography and currently works at Amazon in Seattle, Wash. Ryan is a Veterinary Assistant in Bothell, Wash. The couple lives in Kirkland, Wash.
Ryan and Sarah were cross-country childhood sweethearts and grew in love when Sarah moved to Seattle 3 years ago. 9/8/19 was a beautiful celebration!