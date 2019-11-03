Amanda Stromwall Hess and Marc Aaron Tracy were married on Nov. 2, 2019, at Brooklyn Historical Society in Brooklyn, New York. Officiated by Rabbi Matt Green.
Amanda is the daughter of Layne Stromwall and Gerald Hess of North Scottsdale, Ariz. Marc is the son of Debby and Donald Tracy of Bethesda, Md.
Amanda graduated from The George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and currently works as a Critic at The New York Times in New York, N.Y. Marc graduated from Columbia University in New York, N.Y., and currently works as a Reporter at The New York Times in New York, N.Y. The couple lives in Brooklyn, N.Y.
The bride and groom wish to honor the bride’s grandfather, Jack Stromwall of Eau Claire, Wis.