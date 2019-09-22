092219_leet_sell

Leet Sell

Amy Leet and Jeffrey Sell were married on Sept. 11, 2019, in Cadott, WI.

Amy is the daughter of Dusty Leet of Cadott. Jeffrey is the son of the late Kristine Mesich.

Billie Birch was the maid of honor, Ellen Sikorski was a bridesmaid and Hannah Leet was the junior bridesmaid. Joe Walters was the best man, Aidan Leet and Caleb Leet were groomsmen, and Xander Leet and Conner Treptow were junior groomsmen. McKenna Sell was the flower girl and CJ Treptow was the ring bearer.

Jeffrey and Amy were joined by family and friends to celebrate their marriage in a small ceremony in Cadott. Private vows were exchanged.

