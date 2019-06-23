Eau Claire County
Tod A. Bergemann, 45, Andrea H. Phillips, 39, both of Eau Claire.
William P. Cattau, 27, Cassandra M. Smokowicz, 30, both of Eau Claire.
Jerome D. Coleman, 32, Chelsea N. Hawkins, 31, both of Altoona.
Andrew D. Colman, 33, Kaitlin N. Robinson, 25, both of Eau Claire.
Sheldon B. D’Huyvetter, 26, Clarissa M. Shaw, 27, both of Altoona.
Tucker J. Goesch, 24, Heather P. Jones, 21, both of Eau Claire.
Erik L. Grover, 24, Chetek, Paige E. Traczyk, 24, Eau Claire.
Ryan R. Hansen, 29, Ashley L. Usarek, 32, both of Eau Claire.
Noah J. Kasper, 23, Burnsville, Minn., Faith A. Muhlenbeck, 23, Eau Claire.
Ian T. Kenyon, 31, Briana J. Dicus, 27, both of Eau Claire.
Tanner L. Koser, 22, Katelyn E. Vanlandingham, 21, both of the town of Pleasant Valley.
Tyler J. Koxlien, 24, Strum, Claire E. Gordee, 25, Altoona.
Carter R. Moss, 20, Cecelia R. Engen, 20, both of Altoona.
Jonathan W. O’Brien, 38, Alissa A. Wulf, 27, both of Eau Claire.
Logan T. Pankratz, 23, Michaela J. Mandel, 24, Richfield, Minn.
Daniel D. Retallick, 58, Susan J. Poppe, 55, both of Eau Claire.
Kusi Vang, 27, Eau Claire, Alisathao Phialuang, 22, Laos.
Samuel D. Vincer, 24, Tonya R. Roberts, 29, both of Eau Claire.