Eau Claire County

John F. Brandt, 32, Kelsey A. Michael, 28, both of Eau Claire.

Kyle A. Davis, 27, Catelyn A. Stamm, 22, both of Eau Claire.

Jacob G. Faanes, 28, Brittany L. Gregorich, 28, both of Minneapolis.

Jacob J. Gabriel, 28, Brittany N. Bauer, 28, both of Eau Claire.

Johnathon W. Gilbertson, 27, town of Seymour, Hannah G. Krista, 22, Menomonie.

Jayson R. Harding, 28, Ciara M. Nelson, 28, both of Eau Claire.

Donald D. Hudson Jr., 38, Stephanie A. Lengyel, 46, both of the town of Ludington.

Katie L. Johnson, 28, Alexandra M. Ridings, 25, both of Eau Claire.

Lance I. Katcher, 33, Christina L. Jay, 29, both of Eau Claire.

Timothy J. Lange, 42, Alisha J. Woodcock, 34, both of the town of Washington.

Dalton A. McMullen, 25, Amanda R. Lelivelt, 23, both of Eau Claire.

William J. Moore, 32, Trisha A. Shafer, 32, both of Eau Claire.

