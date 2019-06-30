The following couples have applied for marriage licenses:

Eau Claire County

Mark R. Anderson, 43, Hope A. Johnston, 37, both of the town of Seymour.

Samuel M. Bontrager, 23, Esther D. Gingerich, 22, both of the town of Bridge Creek.

Aaron G. Crotteau, 26, Jamie M. Poirier, 26, both of the Chippewa County town of Howard.

Ryan M. Deroeck, 27, Jessica R. Kalenberg, 25, both of Eau Claire.

Keith R. Dillinger, 40, Sarah M. Otto, 40, both of Eau Claire.

Lucas J. G. Draper, 40, Elizabeth J. Wesner, 39, both of Eau Claire.

John M. Eaton, 28, Pilar E. Blomquist, 28, both of Eau Claire.

Christopher L. Fox, 50, Catrina M. Wozniak, 50, both of Eau Claire.

Christopher D. Hugo, 23, Katherine J. Lippe, 24, both of Eau Claire.

Grant A. Muehlhauser, 26, Hannah J. Burchell, 25, both of Eau Claire.

Robert L. Nicolai III, 37, Amber J. Vitek, 31, both of Altoona.

Daniel M. Schimmel, 53, Chippewa Falls, Katherine E. Meyer, 49, Eau Claire.

Nolan J. Schroeder, 28, Katherine E. Hultman, 25, both of Eau Claire.

Alex L. Sobotta, 21, Augusta, Crista V. Sweeney, 19, Elk Mound.

Stacey R. Stangel, 49, Debra A. Lorasch, 51, both of Eau Claire.

Chad W. Tilleraas, 30, Berklee L. Oas, 28, both of Eau Claire.

Alexandre J. T. Viana, 26, Great Britain, Jori A. Hoffer, 27, Eau Claire.

Nathan L. Woodall, 33, Katarina R. Ryan, 24, both of Eau Claire.

Joshua Xiong, 35, Nancy Vang, 25, both of Eau Claire.

