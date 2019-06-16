Eau Claire County

Alexander T. Bauchle, 29, Katherine L. Kasmarek, 30, both of Eau Claire.

Jerrod J. Buchholtz, 32, Lacey N. Horlacher, 29, both of the town of Pleasant Valley.

Michael P. Cooksey, 41, Korisa J. Schwoch, 20, both of the town of Otter Creek.

Josue J. Gonzalez, 26, Eau Claire, Sarah L. Mattes, 24, St. Paul.

Brett M. Johnson, 24, Makayla M. Schmit, 22, both of Fall Creek.

Alex J. Laffey, 23, Alexandra C. Beckfield, 23, both of Eau Claire.

Jake L. Langteau, 34, Chippewa County town of Lafayette, Shantel Kristian, 33, Eau Claire.

Erik M. Lindberg, 28, Kirstie J. Schneck, 27, both of Roseville, Minn.

Zachary A. Meyer, 27, Sunshinnia R. Pingel, 28, both of Eau Claire.

Steven P. Michaels, 27, Alyssa R. Glasby, 25, both of Altoona.

Timothy P. Miller, 28, Rachel R. Brecht, 23, both of Eau Claire.

Aaron C. Overby, 23, Elle R. Alvarez-Casas, 24, both of Eau Claire.

Deaven J. Pippel, 26, Christa R. Anderson, 23, both of Burnsville, Minn.

Andrew P. Reitzner, 42, Melissa M. Harings, 41, both of Altoona.

Parker E. Rohland, 28, Eau Claire, Ashley J. Anderson, 26, Altoona.

Trenton A. Schubring, 22, Rachel A. Rosemore, 23, both of Eau Claire.

Cory A. White, 26, Sydney E. Pretasky, 24, both of Eau Claire.

Zachary S. Williamson, 22, Britta L. Roufs, 20, both of Eau Claire.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.