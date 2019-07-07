Eau Claire County
Sam A. Capaul, 25, Megan C. Wirth, 24, both of Eau Claire.
Timothy A. Cormican, 53, Superior, Ariz., Naomi R. Meis, 43, Eau Claire.
Tyler E. Crotteau, 25, Samantha A. Mack, 25, both of Eau Claire.
Dustin L. Durham, 29, Marissa M. Connell, 26, both of Eau Claire.
Nicholes R. Gilpin, 20, Chippewa County town of Wheaton, Marie E. Johnson, 21, Eau Claire.
Kris K. Jaenke, 39, Megan M. Smoczyk, 29, both of Fall Creek.
Jordan G. Kallbreier, 28, Kelsey E. Stromberg, 30, both of Eau Claire.
Adam J. Larson, 23, Grace H. Toft, 21, both of the town of Drammen.
Michael E. Lorenz, 55, Collen K. Linke, 67, both of the town of Union.
Robert O. Mayer Jr., 43, Sara M. Stary, 30, Augusta.
Robert S. Rosicky, 46, Jennifer A. Neville, 47, both of the town of Union.
Lee B. Seguin, 46, town of Pleasant Valley, Christina L. Von Haden, 37, town of Bridge Creek.
Tysen D. Shepler, 25, Kristen M. Pogany, 25, both of Eau Claire.
Nicholas A. Weinzetl, 28, Rebecca L. Anderson, 34, both of Princeton, Minn.