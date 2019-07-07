Eau Claire County

Sam A. Capaul, 25, Megan C. Wirth, 24, both of Eau Claire.

Timothy A. Cormican, 53, Superior, Ariz., Naomi R. Meis, 43, Eau Claire.

Tyler E. Crotteau, 25, Samantha A. Mack, 25, both of Eau Claire.

Dustin L. Durham, 29, Marissa M. Connell, 26, both of Eau Claire.

Nicholes R. Gilpin, 20, Chippewa County town of Wheaton, Marie E. Johnson, 21, Eau Claire.

Kris K. Jaenke, 39, Megan M. Smoczyk, 29, both of Fall Creek.

Jordan G. Kallbreier, 28, Kelsey E. Stromberg, 30, both of Eau Claire.

Adam J. Larson, 23, Grace H. Toft, 21, both of the town of Drammen.

Michael E. Lorenz, 55, Collen K. Linke, 67, both of the town of Union.

Robert O. Mayer Jr., 43, Sara M. Stary, 30, Augusta.

Robert S. Rosicky, 46, Jennifer A. Neville, 47, both of the town of Union.

Lee B. Seguin, 46, town of Pleasant Valley, Christina L. Von Haden, 37, town of Bridge Creek.

Tysen D. Shepler, 25, Kristen M. Pogany, 25, both of Eau Claire.

Nicholas A. Weinzetl, 28, Rebecca L. Anderson, 34, both of Princeton, Minn.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.