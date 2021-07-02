Heather Anne Taylor and Maxwell Lee Jasper were married on June 16, 2021, at Golden Gate Canyon State Park in Golden, Colo.

Darien Thompkins officiated, Kaidence and Calianna Williams were the flower girls, and Molly of Madison was the photographer.

Heather is the daughter of Rebecca Lefebvre of Colorado Springs, Colo. Maxwell is the son of Laura Gintz Jasper of Cameron and Duane Jasper of Rice Lake.

Heather attended Hays High School and Fort Hays State University, both in Hays, Kan. She is the General Account Manager for 719 Automotive Group in Colorado Springs, Colo. Maxwell attended Memorial High School in Eau Claire and UW Barron County in Rice Lake. He is the Owner-Operator of Jasper Construction in Colorado Springs, Colo.

An outdoor reception that included dancing and games followed the ceremony.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.