Heather Anne Taylor and Maxwell Lee Jasper were married on June 16, 2021, at Golden Gate Canyon State Park in Golden, Colo.
Darien Thompkins officiated, Kaidence and Calianna Williams were the flower girls, and Molly of Madison was the photographer.
Heather is the daughter of Rebecca Lefebvre of Colorado Springs, Colo. Maxwell is the son of Laura Gintz Jasper of Cameron and Duane Jasper of Rice Lake.
Heather attended Hays High School and Fort Hays State University, both in Hays, Kan. She is the General Account Manager for 719 Automotive Group in Colorado Springs, Colo. Maxwell attended Memorial High School in Eau Claire and UW Barron County in Rice Lake. He is the Owner-Operator of Jasper Construction in Colorado Springs, Colo.
An outdoor reception that included dancing and games followed the ceremony.