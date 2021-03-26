Kathryn Vecchiato and Brian Pellatt were married on Feb. 6, 2021, at St. Leo Catholic Church in Tacoma, Wash. Father Matthew Holland officiated and photography was done by Wisehart Photos. Reception was held in Gig Harbor, Wash.
Kathryn is the daughter of Bridget and Norbert Vecchiato of Gig Harbor, Wash., and Brian is the son of Sharon and Tony Pellatt of Eau Claire, Wis.
Olivia Vecchiato was the maid of honor and Thomas Pellatt was the best man.
Kathryn graduated from Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Wash., with a Master of Science in Nursing and is a Registered Nurse at Virginia Mason Hospital in Seattle, Wash. Brian graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee as a Doctor of Medicine and is a Resident Physician at the University of Washington — Department of Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine in Seattle, Wash.