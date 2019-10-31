CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls school board this week approved a $61.84 million budget for 2019-20, an increase of $2.4 million, or 4.12%, from last school year.
About $1.2 million of the spending increase comes from additional state aids and another $1 million comes from grant sources, according to school officials.
The school tax levy — the amount raised from taxpayers — will increase about $155,408, or 0.59%.
During a budget hearing meeting Tuesday night, business manager Chad Trowbridge said the process to approve the new budget included an immense amount of planning and addressing the needs in both the community and the district.
“There’s a level of excitement around the processes we have in the district,” Trowbridge said. “I don’t think any one of us could imagine working in a system that doesn’t have this prioritization, not only in what our goals are, but also how we align those with our budget. If we had an infinite number of dollars our focus might be a bit different, but we have limited revenue caps in Wisconsin so we have a finite number of resources. So, we have to balance those with what our highest priorities are. This process helps us get there.”
The school tax rate will decrease 8.1%, going from $9.29 per $1,000 of assessed valuation to $8.54.
The property value of the district is up 9.45%.
"When our local property value as a community goes up, we see our taxation rate go down," said superintendent Heidi Taylor-Eliopoulos.
Trowbridge said even though enrollment is down 45 students, or 0.89%, from the previous year, the district is planning to have an equal or larger enrollment in the near future as the region continues to grow both its population and the opportunities it affords.
“We live in a community that’s been growing,” Trowbridge said. “If you look around there is a lot of business development, there’s a lot of housing development and there’s a lot of opportunities in the future for Chippewa Falls. It’s an awesome time for our community and an awesome time for our school board as we continue to grow.”