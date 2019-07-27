Sidewalks in UW-Eau Claire's Campus Mall served as artists' canvases Saturday for the annual Chalkfest event sponsored by local entertainment magazine Volume One. Emily Rotegard of Egan, Minn., works during the morning on her lioness design. She is an alumnae of the university and has been participated in Chalkfest since 2013. A palette of different chalk colors is set next to the drawing of a Siamese cat. Theresa Lennon of Chippewa Falls pays homage to Spock from the TV show "Star Trek" in her first-ever Chalkfest creation.