Scott Benton knows the perception of hoop barns wasn’t that great several years ago.
“The industry was like, ‘I’m just putting up a tent,’” said Benton, a Fabra Dome sales manager. “But these buildings have really evolved, and they’re a real structure that’s continuing to gain in popularity.
“We’ve got some you could put in downtown Chicago engineering-wise. The tarp materials are so much better than years ago. The attachment systems have changed. And a lot of people elect them over stick buildings. You can put up a 45-foot-by-100-foot hoop for half the price of a stick building.”
Benton is eager to promote Fabra Dome at the 59th annual Eau Claire Farm Show, set for March 7-8 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center, 5150 Old Mill Plaza, Eau Claire.
As one of the oldest hoop barn providers in the United States, Iowa-based Fabra Dome stakes its claim as a pioneer and leader in the industry. Benton said Fabra Dome products can be found throughout the Midwest, as well as countless locations between Alaska and Florida.
“We keep growing, because we are a quality product,” Benton said. “One thing everybody likes, we’re American made and made locally. We’re homegrown people. We may not be right across the street from you, but we’re right here in the Midwest. We’re not a big corporate world.”
Fabra Dome structures can be utilized for an array of purposes, including, but not limited to, cattle facilities, grain storage, hay storage, greenhouse, cold storage, hog facilities, machinery storage or shop space … or any combination of them.
“Some of our biggest selling points are the versatility, lower cost, the increased amount of light it lets through in its high interior, the fact you can work in there without worrying about bad electricity, the great durability, and it’s very big in the livestock industry because of the volume of fresh air,” Benton said.
The openness and the height of the structure allows for more cubic feet of air, thus improving the air quality. The airflow in a Fabra Dome building tends to tumble and roll, eliminating dead areas that may otherwise allow moisture, a breeding ground for bacteria and mold. Fabra Dome states that its air flow allows a building to be at least 15 degrees cooler in the summer and at least 15 degrees warmer in the winter.
“And our crews can put them up, or you can buy them as a do-it-yourself kit,” Benton said. “They’re user friendly and very easy to put up and take down.”
Fabra Domes range in size from 24 feet on up. Benton said 45-foot wide structures “are by far the most popular, and the biggest I’ve seen built is 124-foot wide. And we can do custom sizes too.” Standard-size Fabra Domes are 14.5 feet to 24 feet high.
The portable structure’s plated truss system is a double-pipe plated rafter, which adds strength and integrity. Rafters are hot dipped after fabrication, providing galvanization inside and out and also covering any exposed metal due to welding.
The roof is made of a tightly woven polyethylene fiber, 12.5-ounce weight per square yard. The fiber is woven in separate directions to provide a material that is virtually tear proof, the company states. A 4 millimeter heavy exterior coating repels sunlight and is ultraviolet light resistant. The life expectancy is 30 years, and it carries a 20-year warranty.
Fabra Dome has attended the Eau Claire Farm Show for the past decade. Its booth will feature a 10-foot-by-10-foot model, providing visitors an opportunity to get a feel for the product.
“I’m always happy to answer any questions people have, since we do have a very nice product,” Benton said.
For more information about Fabra Dome, visit www.fabradome.com or call (877) 257-4311.