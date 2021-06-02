CHIPPEWA FALLS — For the first time in more than a year, the public will be allowed to attend Chippewa County board and committee meetings in person.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the public has only been able to watch meetings virtually.
In a letter released Wednesday, board Chairman Dean Gullickson said the public can return at the meeting Tuesday, June 8. It also means the Webex virtual meetings will cease.
The County Board meets in room 302 of the courthouse. If the room becomes too packed, an overflow room will be opened.
Masks are no longer required in board or committee meetings, but some people may opt to wear them.