Lydia Fish jogs with a weight vest on at CrossFit Chippewa Falls during a workout getting ready for the Granite Games on May 24, 2022.
Lydia Fish, a graduate of Chippewa Falls High School in 2022, took first place in her age group at Wodapalooza, a national CrossFit festival in Miami.
Fish finished with 576 points, 96 points ahead of the second-place finisher.
Out of her eight events, Fish finished in first place in six of them.
At last year's Wodapalooza, Fish took sixth place in her age group.
