In the past two years, Brooklyn Sandvig has emerged as a state champion and national track and field star.
Now she has made her decision on where she will compete at the collegiate level.
Sandvig, a senior this year at Chippewa Falls High School, signed her letter of intent Wednesday afternoon to compete in track and field at Iowa State University.
Sandvig never had a freshman season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but burst onto the scene as a sophomore, breaking school records in the 200 and 400 in her first varsity meet in April 2021.
She went on to place first in the long jump and the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dash in the Big Rivers Conference regional and sectional championships that season. In her first state championships, she finished first in the 400, third in 100 and 200 and fifth in long jump.
Last season as a junior, she swept all her events in the Big Rivers Conference championships and swept the sprint championships and finished fourth in the long jump at the state championships.
Sandvig has also competed on the national stage, running with the Milwaukee Mustangs AAU team and competing at the AAU Junior Olympic Games.
She said after signing her letter of intent Wednesday that after being recruited by and visiting many schools, she is relieved to have made her college decision so she can enjoy her senior season.
“It’s kind of nice to just get the weight off my shoulders,” Sandvig said.
Going into high school, people told her she was “really fast” but she had no idea until she began competing as a sophomore that she would find so much success so soon, she said.
She said she credits her family and friends for supporting her as she embarks on this journey and plans her collegiate future.
“I’m happy where I’m going and I’m glad I have people backing me up,” Sandvig said. “I have a giant support system, so I’m just happy to be here.”
She chose Iowa State because she liked the small town atmosphere in Ames and everyone she met in the campus community, she said.
Sandvig wanted to choose a program with a “family reputation,” and said the head coach and the whole team were “super nice” when she visited Iowa State.
“I really appreciated how they just brought me under their wings right away,” she said.
Academically, Sandvig said she is interested in pursuing a degree in the science field, but is undecided on a specific major.
On the track, she said she is hoping to continue to compete as a sprinter but may also branch out and compete in some mid-distance events.
Chippewa Falls High School coach Becky Nette praised Sandvig’s work ethic and thanked her parents and family for providing her with a quality support system at home.
“It’s a pretty huge accomplishment and you can definitely tell that she is very passionate about what she does,” Nette said. “She’s super competitive, and we’re excited to see what she’s going to do this season and also excited to see what she’s going to do in her future.”
Sandvig has been a three-sport athlete throughout her time at Chi-Hi, also competing in cross country and basketball, which she said has made her a better track athlete and student.
“Not only does it hold me accountable with keeping in shape, but it keeps me having to do schoolwork and sports so it keeps me ready for track when that season comes around,” Sandvig said.
She said she looks forward to being a leader on the track team her senior season. She aims to improve her personal records while bringing the whole team together and showing the new freshmen what it takes to win.
“We’re still on a team, we’re still fighting together, we’re still racing together,” Sandvig said. “Even if it’s against each other, we are still a team and we all score together.”