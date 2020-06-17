CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls school board will interview applicants for the superintendent job next week.
The board Tuesday night narrowed its list of candidates to those who will be granted first interviews Wednesday. The board will then select two or three candidates for final interviews on Thursday, June 25. The finalists will be interviewed separately by the board, a representative group of administrators and members of community.
Following the finalist interviews, the three groups will deliberate and decide on a new Chippewa Falls school district superintendent.
School board President David Czech said the community group was carefully crafted to best represent the district’s interests.
“The community group consists of many of the same people that donated their time and expertise to our community conversation,” Czech said. “Thursday night we will deliberate and we are confident we will be able to name the next superintendent to lead our district.”
Chippewa Falls Superintendent Heidi Taylor-Eliopoulos was chosen to be the new Altoona schools superintendent, ending her five-year stint in the position.
She will replace Dan Peggs, who was fired after being accused of sex trafficking of a minor and child pornography.
Taylor-Eliopoulos will continue in Chippewa Falls through the end of her contract in July.