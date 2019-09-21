Childhood memories and stories take center stage at Chippewa Valley Museum’s “Remember When …” celebration and fundraiser from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at The Florian Gardens, 2340 Lorch Ave.
Dinner, games, trivia, pop-up museum, cash bar, silent auction and raffles will be part of the fun.
Locals swap stories about skating at Boyd Park, Sheriff Bob, Bruce the Spruce and the rocket slide in Carson Park. “Remember When …” celebrates unique and shared childhood experiences with activities such as “Did You Ever …” Heritage Bingo, a trivia contest and classic children’s games at every table.
Emcee Judy Clark will interview Eau Claire County Supervisor Colleen Bates and retired Chippewa Valley Technical College instructor John Frank about growing up here. Guests are invited to bring an object from their childhood and add it to a one-night only pop-up museum (all objects go home at the end of the night). A vintage photo slide show, photo booth with childhood props and Chippewa Valley Writers Guild-sponsored “write your story” table provide extra fun.
Tickets are $45 a person and include dinner, with a choice of chicken cordon bleu or stuffed portabella mushroom, and classic childhood dessert. Each ticket is $20 tax deductible. Reservations can be made online at cvmuseum.com or by calling the museum at 715-834-7871. Reserve tickets by Oct. 4.