Chippewa Valley Votes signs set up in one Voter Registration Drive locations, the Eau Claire Gov’t Center.

 By Aidan Sanfelippo Leader-Telegram staff

EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire County residents have the opportunity to register to vote or get a photo ID on the upcoming National Voter Registration Day September 19.

According to Carol Craig, coordinator of Chippewa Valley Votes, it's important that people understand the role they have to play in elections.

  