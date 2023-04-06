Giant Ice Disk

This photo provided by Aroostook UAS shows volunteers creating a giant ice carousel on a frozen lake work on a path curt through the ice on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 on Long Lake in Madawaska, Maine. (Aroostook UAS via AP)

 John Mazo

MADAWASKA, Maine (AP) — Volunteers cut a big ol' circle in a frozen lake and set it in motion, claiming a world record in a category that few people know exists: The biggest ice carousel.

With a diameter of 1,776 feet — or 541 meters — the giant piece of ice estimated at 146,000 tons moved slowly like a Lazy Susan to hoots, hollers and high fives on Saturday.

Tags

Recommended for you