The article "Big spending over the horizon" in Sunday's edition mentioned spending budgeted in 2020 for the Eau Claire public library's renovation and expansion project, but did not have details on where the money would come from. While the library did account for $17 million of Eau Claire's planned 2020 spending on capital projects, only $8.5 million comes from the city government. The other half is expected from donations, though library fundraisers later lowered their goal to $7 million and the project will adjust based on how much is raised.