NEILLSVILLE — Clark County is lagging behind the other counties in western Wisconsin in getting its population vaccinated. Brittany Mews, Clark County public health director, said it is a battle she is facing every day.
“We are a small health department, and don’t have the capacity to host more than one vaccination clinic per week,” Mews explained Friday. “We are doing the best we can to offer vaccines to those who are eligible, connecting people to our Clark County website to encourage people to seek out additional vaccination options at their pharmacy, health care provider, etc.”
Mews said one challenge is the allocation of the vaccines.
“We have no control over how much vaccine gets allocated to our department,” she said. “Our pharmacy and health care providers also have no control over how much vaccine they are allocated.”
Another factor is the lower number of health care providers in Clark County versus other counties, Mews said.
“With less vaccinator options, the vaccine opportunity is not as great compared to counties in which there is more availalbiltiy to seek out vaccine,” she said.
Additionally, Clark County has a significant “Plain community population” (Amish and/or Mennonites) who traditionally do not commonly accept certain if any vaccinations, she said.
“Last year, the birth rate of Amish/Mennonite births compared to overall births in Clark County was 44.4%,” Mews said. “Clark County historically has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state.”
The Clark County Health Department began offering vaccines on Jan. 7, typically giving between 250 and 400 doses at each clinic.
“Our department has hosted a mass vaccination drive through style clinic (located at Fire/EMS districts) every week since Jan. 7,” she said. Of the 2,925 vaccines distributed — first and second doses — 1,858 were given to individuals age 65 and older, she added. That is about 51.8% of seniors receiving at least one dose. While that is a lower percentage than seniors in Chippewa (69.0%) or Eau Claire County (70.6%), it is still higher than some other surrounding counties like Taylor and Marathon counties, she noted.
“The majority of the clients we serve reside in Clark County, but we have vaccinated individuals from Marathon, Taylor, Wood, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Jackson, Portage, Trempealeau, Lincoln, Waukesha, Found du Lac, St. Croix, Dane, Price, Milwaukee, and Oneida counties,” Mews added.
Rusk County facing simillar challenges
Rusk County Public Health Director Jeremy Jacobs said they are holding day-long vaccination clinics on Wednesdays, when they have access to additional registered nurses to administer shots.
The clinics are held in the Ladysmith Fire Station. Rusk County is ahead of only Clark County among western Wisconsin counties, with just 14.8% of the overall population vaccinated through Friday.
“We are a little behind, primarily because we don’t have the health care staff,” he said.
Jacobs said he feels he can’t really do more people in a single day because they need space to spread everyone out during the post-shot observation period, monitoring everyone to make sure they don’t have adverse side effects.
“The state has done a good job filling our (weekly) request, based on our capacities,” Jacobs said. “We really anticipate ramping up.”
Jacobs said he’s talked with state officials about getting assistance, perhaps from the National Guard, to help get more shots in arms. That includes a single-day, mass vaccination clinic.
“We’ve definitely had that discussion,” Jacobs said. “We would be in the mix of catching up quickly.”
Jacobs said there is an Amish community in the Sheldon area. Similar to Mews, Jacobs said that when it gets to a point where supply is finally ahead of demand, it will be a challenge to get that population vaccinated.
“At this point, they don’t desire to have the vaccine,” he said.