MENOMONIE -- Four classic horror movies spanning nearly five decades will be presented in the Creepy Creatures Film Series beginning today at the Rassbach Museum in Menomonie’s Wakanda Park.
Held the first four Thursday evenings in October, the films will be presented outdoors at 7 p.m., weather permitting, or moved to the museum’s Holtby Auditorium. Lawn chairs, blankets and themed costumes for each evening are encouraged. The films are free, popcorn and beverages will be available for purchase, and a raffle featuring ‘creepy collectables’ related to the movies will be offered.
Featured in the series are the following
• "Nosferatu" (1922), today.
• "Wolfman" (1941), Oct. 10.
• "Creature From the Black Lagoon" (1954), Oct. 17.
• "Night of the Living Dead" (1968), Oct 24.
Each of the films will be introduced by a short video featuring a puppet character from the popular “Transylvania Television” series seen on a variety of streaming platforms and co-created by UW-Stout assistant professor Michael Heagle. The videos will set the historical context for the films and point out things for the audience to look for.
Proceeds from the concessions and raffle will support the Rassbach Museum and the Dunn County Historical Society.
For details go to dunnhistory.org.