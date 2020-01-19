The weekend’s midwinter snowstorm left its mark on a number of inanimate objects Sunday around Eau Claire. Left: The Henry Aaron statue seen Sunday outside Carson Park baseball stadium makes it hard to believe spring training will be starting soon. Center: “Granny’s Garden,” a life-size sculpture created in 2008 and now displayed in Phoenix Park, seems to say Sunday the farmers market season is quite some time away. Right: A front-yard snowman on Summit Avenue greets travelers crossing the Water Street Bridge. According to AccuWeather, there’s no sign winter will be making an early exit, although the forecast includes no major storms or extended run of subzero temperatures. Highs will range from 20 degrees today to 37 Thursday, and lows from 2 below zero today to 31 above Wednesday. A bit of snow is expected Wednesday and Thursday. For weather details see Page 8B.