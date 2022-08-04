Cobban Bridge

The Cobban Bridge, located halfway between Jim Falls and Cornell, is shown in this July 2017 photo. The bridge was shut down in August 2017. Demolition of the bridge will begin next week.

 Staff file photo

JIM FALLS — Chippewa County’s Cobban Bridge is now being dismantled, and the bridge replacement project is set to begin soon.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said in a media release that Gov. Tony Evers signed a $4.7 million contract with Sheet Piling Services, LLC, of Custer to replace the Cobban Bridge on Highway TT between Highway 178 and Highway K.

