NASCAR Talladega Auto Racing

Kyle Busch, front right, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway, Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

 Butch Dill

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — There were many dark days last season for Kyle Busch as his long, successful run with Joe Gibbs Racing came to an end.

JGR had lost its sponsor for the two-time Cup Series champion and the future NASCAR Hall of Famer was an expensive free agent. He offered to lower his market value and scoured the garage looking for a seat, facing the harsh reality that with all his talent he might not land with a top team.