Traffic flows westbound near Exit 59 on Interstate 94 Sunday evening at the end of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Icy conditions caused some crashes and delays, although the immediate Eau Claire area avoided the heavy snowfall that hit the northern part of the region. This week's weather is expected to pose fewer travel-related headaches. According to AccuWeather, no major storms are in the forecast, with highs ranging from 25 degrees on Friday to 35 on Thursday, and lows from 11 Friday to 26 Tuesday. For weather details, see Page 8B.