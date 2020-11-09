HAYWARD -- Nashville country music artist Andrew Salgado is performing a virtual benefit concert from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday.
The performance will benefit two live music venues in the Hayward region: The Park Center and Boulder Lodge. The live streaming concert, part of Salgado's "Escape 2020" virtual tour, can be seen online at pickyourticket.com. Tickets cost $12 and are available at the website and at www.TheParkCenter.com.
The Park Center, a nonprofit community performing arts venue that relies primarily on revenue from events and facilities rentals, has postponed all events since March 2020 in the effort to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Salgado has co-written or performed with Carrie Underwood, Toby Keith, Darryl Worley, Clint Black, Brian Wilson, Kacey Musgraves and Jim Peterik.
Earlier this year, he released his second album, "86 Vol 1," which is completely solo-written and was recently picked up by Pandora. Andrew is currently being featured on the nationally-aired PBS special "Songs at the Center" and has been featured extensively on WGN, ABC, and NBC.
For more information about Salgado, visit andrewsalgado.net.