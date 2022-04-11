WISCONSIN DELLS — The outlook on 2022 is a tale of two halves, if market predictions are any indication.
Financiers and consultants gathered for the Agricultural Bankers Conference at the Kalahari Convention Center. The event, hosted by the Wisconsin Bankers Association, offered an opportunity for bankers across the country to congregate, network and hear from experts on the current state of agriculture during a promising, if turbulent year.
“I’m happy with the highs right now, but in the second half of 2022, I expect it’ll be a bumpy ride,” said Chad Hart, an Iowa State University professor and agricultural economist. “I really like the first half of 2022. What I don’t like is the potential in the second half of 2022, because I know as quickly as prices go up, you can work your way down even more quickly.”
Beyond the usual ups and downs, there’s a number of factors creating this market volatility. The world agricultural economy is in the slow, gradual process of bouncing back from the 2020-2021 COVID-19 shutdowns, while long-term climate change, drought throughout much of the western continental U.S., and the deepening war in Ukraine is creating more questions than answers.
The big question, Hart noted, is whether or not promising market trends will prove sustainable. The U.S. ag economy — despite some bumps and hiccups — has proven remarkably resilient in the wake of the pandemic. Initially, exports plummeted, Hart said, but the losses were swallowed by burgeoning domestic demand. Now, exports are setting new benchmarks with each year as the global economy reconfigures itself.
These issues are all interconnected, Hart noted. For example, while Ukraine isn’t a major producer of soybeans, it does produce sunflower oil, which is a key competitor for American producers and Chinese buyers.
Changing climates in the Dakotas means more farmers are switching from wheat to corn, which could complicate a wheat shortage if the Ukrainian conflict drags on. A wheat shortage could mean rising bread prices, which could damage consumer spending. In turn, overtaxed corn supply could cause shortages in feed for meat producers, which only looks to get worse if drought conditions in Australia worsen.
Judging from history, rising gas prices and skyrocketing inflation are signaling an oncoming recession, said Mike North, an agricultural commodity risk management consultant. So, while the outlook is largely positive for dairy producers across the board, North said, consumer confidence has sunk to a 40-year low.
Perspective creates reality, North said. Currently, rising gas prices and rising food prices pose a challenge for agricultural producers who must cater to gunshy consumers. In the months ahead, these consumers are likely to be tight-fisted with their money, despite enjoying some of the world’s lowest gas prices and only spending 9% of their disposable income on food — both of which represent a fraction of what foreign consumers allocate for gasoline and food.
“The U.S. consumer, relatively speaking, doesn’t have a lot to complain about,” North said. “But let’s not forget that they still will, right?”
Geopolitics isn’t all doom and gloom. New trade agreements with China — which poses as a formidable partner in most aspects of agriculture — means opening markets for everything from soybeans, to dairy, to beef. This development has been accelerated by the war in Ukraine, which has forced its trade partners to look elsewhere — mostly the U.S. — to pick up the slack while war ravages the nation’s eastern and southeastern farmland.
At the same time, domestic producers have had to contend with a significant drought throughout the United States, but mostly concentrated west of the Mississippi. Despite record temperatures and little in the way of precipitation, farmers are posting unprecedented production, Hart said, but new economic frontiers loom large.
“Look at that production numbers up there for 2021,” Hart said, indicating national production statistics. “A 15 billion bushel corn crop in the face of the drought. That’s incredible. Here’s the issue. We’re gonna need to do it again. By far the biggest challenge I would say this market is wrestling with right now is that we’re worried we may not produce enough corn that we’re looking for.”
That’s the crux of it. Agricultural producers are responding admirably to sudden changes like a global pandemic or widespread drought, but can they build off these successes and adjust to seismic long-term market trends?
Can they make inroads in beef markets in China, Japan, or the European Union? Can they take advantage of the petrol industry’s push to promote biodiesel alternatives — a market share that’s projected to grow 500% by 2024? Can they take advantage of rising market prices before the inevitable dip come autumn?
Only time will tell. As for this calendar year, Hart said, it may be best to keep an eye on the horizon and a steady hand on the wheel.