LAKE HALLIE — Union Trailers and Power Equipment may be a rising star in western Wisconsin, but that doesn’t mean they’ve lost sight of what got them where they are today: an old-fashioned sense of customer loyalty and deep commitment to local communities.
“If you’re trying to get more work done at a big box store, it’s either non-existent or it’s going to be a struggle,” said Josh Smith, co-owner and general manager of Union Trailers. “People know they’re getting added value when they buy local, when they get local service. Customers feel like they’re getting a quality product compared to box store stuff and they’re keeping that hometown feel. They’re keeping the money in the economy in the area.”
Based just off Highway 53 near Lake Hallie, Union Trailers and Power Equipment features a wide array of tools, equipment and accessories for rural homesteaders across western Wisconsin. The family company has carved a place for itself as a local outlet for tractors to trailers to weedwackers, with an emphasis on personable customer service and American-made products sourced directly from Wisconsin.
“We’ve got a pretty full range,” Smith said of Union’s lineup. “We got trailers, from enclosed equipment to dump trailers, from skid-steers to utility vehicles. Our lawn and garden is one of our most popular lines. We have zero turn mowers and we do handheld steel products like your string trimmers, your backpack blowers, your chainsaw.”
Union Trailers found its genesis in 2015, when Smith and his parents looked into a trailer operation on Eau Claire’s eastside owned by Ken Brownell. It was a chance encounter. Smith’s stepfather had been looking into buying a trailer of his own. Brownell had been selling trailers out of his house for decades, but planned to step away, which presented an unexpected, if profitable opportunity for both sides.
Leaning on Smith’s experience working as a technician for Caterpillar, as well as his parent’s experience owning a salvage yard, the family embarked on this new entrepreneurial venture. It wasn’t much to look at back then, Smith said. They established themselves at their current location immediately, but it was little more than a sealed container for office space and storage wrapped into one, with few options when it came to trailers and equipment to sell.
Union Trailer was pretty modest back then, Smith said, and its owners were learning on the fly.
“It just grew from there,” Smith said with a shrug. “We didn’t really have a background in this kind of service or sales, we just started selling. We’ve put the right people in place to help our customers and my knowledge definitely helps.”
Fast forward a half decade and it’s been a rapid expansion. The site is now a sprawling facility with rows upon rows of tractors, trailers, and landscaping equipment, with an extensive sales floor and repair shop indoors. Union Trailers is a full-service dealer, with 17 employees, many of whom sport decades of experience as technicians and sales experts. So, while the company may be young, it’s braintrust of professionals aren’t novices in the least.
That, Smith said, coupled with its free-delivery policy up to 60-75 miles depending on the product, is one reason it’s been able to hold its own and surpass competitors in the region.
It hasn’t always been smooth sailing, of course. Much like any business, the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic caused its fair share of headaches. There’s been healthy streaks of demand, Smith said, but also frustrating setbacks with supply-chain hiccups and steel shortages, not to mention a backlog of repair parts that — so far — Union Trailers has been able to work around, unlike many others in the industry.
Still, for a business predicated on improvising rural homesteads, Smith said, it doesn’t hurt to have people staying at home, spending more and more time around their properties.
“I think more people are spending time at home, doing projects instead of traveling on vacations so they’re probably caring a little bit more about their lawn or landscaping,” Smith said. “That’s a big part of our increase in sales.”