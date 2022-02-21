There will be a new face at the top of the Wisconsin Farmers Union. Rick Adamski, a third-generation farmer based near Seymour, has been tapped as the union’s next president.
Adamski was elected during the family farm organization’s annual board of directors reorganization meeting on Feb. 9. Having served on the board of directors since 2016, Adamski will be taking over for Darin Von Ruden, a Westby farmer who helmed the WFU from 2010 through 2021.
“I see unions and cooperatives as being identical, where one is the opportunity for collective bargaining for better wages and the other is collocative bargaining for better prices,” Adamski said. “That commonality of collective bargaining is the foundation — organizing, bringing people together, cooperating, finding a common interest.”
“It’s essential,” Adamski later added. “We know and will continue to work on organizing ourselves, as well as organizing with other like-minded organizations to try to achieve the change that we’re striving for.”
Adamski plans to lean on Von Ruden’s experience. Both men share common values and goals, he noted, and Von Ruden will remain active in the WFU as the union’s vice president.
“Darin and I are good friends. He and I have similar philosophies about agriculture in the state,” Adamski said. “We’re both struggling to create a venue that’s going to turn the tide and create some better opportunities for our family farms.”
Adamski’s elevation to union president comes during unusual times in the history of agriculture and labor respectively. Whether it’s the COVID-19 pandemic, the right-to-repair movement, labor shortages, supply-chain issues, growing calls for anti-trust initiatives, and more, most current trends are defined by upheaval.
Adamski noted this era presents many challenges for the union, but also many opportunities. Labor unions have been gaining traction for the first time in decades, while corporate monopolization has received more scrutiny from common Americans and lawmakers alike.
And that, Adamski said, is a fight the WFU won’t shy away from.
“Going back to its founding in 1902, the Wisconsin Farmers Union was built on confrontation,” Adamski said. “We know about the industry concentration. We’re all about confronting that concentration. That’s a special order of business that we will be dedicated to.”
The proprietor of Full Circle Farm — a 290-acre grass-fed beef, pasture hog, fresh vegetable and laying hen operation — Adamski has been active as an agriculturist for decades, with an interest in regenerative and sustainable practices going back to his early days.
That was the mid-80s, during the height of the farm crisis that laid waste to thousands of family farms across the nation. Instead of leaving agriculture, as many kids did to escape dying farms, Adamski studied ecology at UW-Stevens Point and soon returned to his family’s farmstead to put his understanding of soil health and grazing management to use.
He’s married to Valerie Dantoin, {span}a sustainable agriculture instructor at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College and long-time advocate for the self-empowerment of farming communities. Together, they share two adult children, Andrew and Genevieve. {/span}
{span}Describing himself as a fan of all traditional American sports, Adamski is also an avid reader, particularly of philosophy, and used to be a passionate marathon runner until a bad knee ended his long-distance running days. In addition, Adamski sports a master’s degree in land resource management.{/span}
{span}Looking back at his family’s long history with agriculture, Adamski described his career as part of a continuum — a great tradition he inherited from his father, just as Adamski works to leave a strong foundation for his children so they may carry this tradition on into the future.{/span}
{span}That, to Adamski, is the nature of progress.{/span}
{span}”I’m grateful to my parents and my uncles who were farming together for 40 years,” Adamski said. “I was able to see things from my father’s shoulders that he couldn’t see, but I hope that our son and children can see things from our shoulders that we couldn’t see.”{/span}