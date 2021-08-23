With the delta variant of COVID-19 spreading across the country, agricultural health and safety experts are telling farmers to have plans to protect their workers.
In particular, experts said, employers should get vaccinated and encourage their employees to get vaccinated if they haven’t done so already. Vaccination remains the single most effective tool to stop the pandemic and curb its effects on the population at large.
“There’s a lot of work to be done to promote vaccine confidence, there’s a lot of confusion about it,” said Natalie Roy, executive director of AgriSafe, a nonprofit that promotes agriculture labor health and safety. “It works. It hasn’t been rushed. ... It could be really important in terms of people’s health and that of their community.”
The COVID-19 vaccine was one of many topics touched upon during a webinar hosted by AgriSafe Wednesday, Aug. 18, that outlined steps farms and agricultural businesses can take to protect their workers.
As time passes and new information emerges, a clearer picture of COVID-19 is created, Roy said. One major step was the determination that the coronavirus is overwhelmingly an airborne virus. While people can contract COVID-19 by coming into contact with it on surfaces, the vast majority do so by breathing it in.
While the main focus remained on the pandemic, speakers noted many precautions — such as strict hand-washing regiments — are applicable at any time and are effective at preventing the spread of pathogens farmers regularly come into contact with.
Taking the right steps to prevent COVID-19 is especially relevant in the agricultural world where few, if any workers can do their jobs remotely. With this in mind, AgriSafe’s Knesha Rose-Davison’s advised, farmers and agriculturists should recommit to pandemic fundamentals.
Those steps include wearing face masks, rigorous hand-washing, social distancing and isolating workers if they have symptoms or came into contact with an infected individual. When in doubt, workers should be tested for COVID-19.
In a general sense, Roy and Rose-Davison advised farmers to formulate a pandemic plan by consulting with local, state and federal authorities who may have different health guidelines and restrictions. For example, Roy noted, some states have mask mandates, others consider masks in the domain of local governments and still others have outlawed mask directives altogether.
Plans may include such steps as splitting workers into isolated cohorts or handing out personal protection equipment. Face masks, Roy noted, are not considered PPE, as they primarily protect the community from unknowing carriers of COVID-19, not the wearers.
It was also noted that hand washing can be effective if agricultural workers don’t have dirt or grime-encrusted hands, if they wash thoroughly for 20 seconds or more, and if they use sanitizer that’s 60% or more alcohol.
A key source of information for farmers to reference is the National Center for Farmworker Health.
Furthermore, Rose-Davison said, farmers and agricultural corporations should assign a staffer to coordinate and monitor this plan. This person should keep tabs on health organization and government authorities for new developments so they can adjust accordingly.
“Find that key person within your operation that you can count on, that can can learn about this and continue to make sure they are able to set aside time to gather information,” Rose-Davison said. “We want to be that source of information for that person who may not be trained at a safety specialist, but has been tasked with handling that in the worksite.”