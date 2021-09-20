The National Farm Safety and Health Week is slated this year for Sept. 19-25 in an observance that highlights the dangers of farming during one of the most dangerous times of the year.
The autumn harvest period accounts for the most fatalities in one of America’s most dangerous professions, said John Shutske, the director of the UW Center for Agricultural Safety and Health. Farming fatalities are seven times the average among all industries. Organizers scheduled the safety week to coincide with the arrival of harvest to prepare farmers for just this reason.
After 78 years of safety weeks promoting agricultural safety, Shutske said, it often can be a matter of two steps forward, one step back.
Sure, these days there are fewer farmers getting mangled in machinery because of safety measures, Shutske said, but more are involved in traffic collisions as they navigate roadways with larger, more ungainly rigs than old tractors.
“Back in 1985, our fatality rate was between 50 and 60 per 100,000, a per capita measurement. And now our fatality rate is down closer to around 22 or 23. So we have cut our rate of fatal farming injuries in half. And that’s only because of people paying attention,” Shutske said. “So, it’s complex, but we’ve made progress. We still have a long ways to go.”
Seventeen people died in 2017 and 2018 as a result of roadway collisions, according to a study published last year by UW-Madison and the National Farm Medicine Center. Preliminary 2019-2021 data indicates an additional 18 fatal incidents involving farm equipment on roadways and highways.
Many times, people make the mistake of chalking safety up to common sense, Shutske said. Common sense is part of the equation, but farmers need to take specific steps to ensure their own well-being. It could be checking and double-checking that all moving parts are in working order, or it could be as simple as taking a crash course on first aid.
Often, Shutske said, it’s the little things that separate a scary situation from a tragic one.
One major point of focus this year is traffic safety. That means slow-moving vehicle emblems, turn signals and flashing amber lights. Such measures are necessary, Shutske said, in order to establish better boundaries between cars on the road and agricultural equipment from the farm.
Shutske listed five steps that every farmer should consider as they head out into the fields this fall:
Before things get busy, farmers should spend several hours carefully inspecting each piece of machinery. This includes harvesters, tractors, trucks and other key implements. Keep an eye on wheel and tire condition, such as inflation pressures; the condition of belts, chains and other drive parts; the placement of safety shields and replacing them if need be.
Farmers should get enough sleep and try to establish a healthy routine. Start the day by a specific time and aim to finish by a decent time. Farmers should look to establish an hour or two buffer between the workday’s end and bedtime. Put away the phone and other brightly lit digital devices. Also, limit caffeine intake as the afternoon stretches on.
Train, educate, and demonstrate. Regardless of the worker’s age, skills and background, employers must provide hands-on training so each one can do his or her job safely. All machines operate a bit differently. Make sure workers know what to do and who to call if a problem occurs. This includes ensuring everyone has a smartphone or other device and a working signal.
Illuminate equipment as brightly as possible. State and federal laws require a mix of lights, flashers, turn signals, reflectors, high-visibility tape and slow-moving-vehicle emblems. When moving equipment on public roadways, avoid being on the roadway after dark or in high-traffic conditions.
Serious injuries and deaths happen when people are in a hurry, when something breaks unexpectedly, or when machines, tools and equipment are not equipped to operate through the whole season. Planning helps ensure things will go relatively smoothly.
And lastly, while it may get lost in all the figures and jargon of safety initiative, it’s important to remember that every farming fatality is a human being who died in a preventable mishap.
“In a matter of a second, or a couple of seconds, a whole family or a whole community can be turned upside down,” Shutske said. “It’s a story. It’s a family. It’s a legacy. So many of the things that do happen out there are extremely preventable, but they’re only preventable if we take these very concrete options to make the farm safer.”