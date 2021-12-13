ELEVA — The Wisconsin agriculture secretary paid a visit to Lowes Creek Tree Farm while temperatures dip and sales heat up with Christmas looming on the calendar.
Secretary Randy Romanski’s visit came during a push to expand Wisconsin agriculture into international markets. Wisconsin is the nation’s fourth largest Christmas tree producer and local tree farms are seeing booming demand while supply-chain issues, labor shortages and other market factors hamper supply.
“Exports are a great opportunity to take advantage of other markets that might be out there,” Romanski said. “There are so many things grown or produced here in Wisconsin that are appealing to the rest of the world as we see other economies evolving. Wisconsin products and producers are well poised to make that connection and find those new markets.”
Romanski noted state agencies, particularly the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, are working hand-in-hand with the roughly 400 Christmas tree farms in the state of Wisconsin.
This may involve education and creating business connections for tree growers, Romanski said, but a working relationship between tree farms and inspectors is especially key.
Certain pests can be catastrophic for tree farms, where it takes 7-10 years before trees mature enough to be profitable. Inspectors collaborating with growers to monitor interstate shipping to stop the spread of blight, mites and other pestilence are paramount.
“It’s important to stop those pests before they get rooted deep. That would be devastating for our growers and for our economy,” Romanski said. “The approach is to educate while we regulate. We can work in partnership. I think everybody wants to pay for their work with a quality product. When that happens, we’re all happy, including the consumer.”
The threat of pests is growing little by little every year as the climate warms, said Therese Olson, who’s been an owner of Lowes Creek Tree Farm with her husband, Tim, since they established the farm in 1981.
Natural factors — such as wildfires on the West Coast or devastating tree blights in the Carolinas — mean more Christmas trees are being shipped across state lines to meet demand. This raises the chance of transmitting harmful pests from one part of the country to another.
At the same time, Christmas tree sales are some of the best the Olsons have ever seen. The local market has been buoyed by faltering artificial tree shipments from China and growing demand for natural, environmentally-friendly trees among younger consumers.
Pestilence isn’t the only concern. This year’s hot summer drought has stressed the 290 acre farm, damaging mature trees and wiping out a third of 2021’s saplings. Labor shortages are another problem as Lowes, like most businesses in 2021, has struggled to find seasonal workers to plant, shear and harvest trees.
If there is a way to mitigate these challenges, Olson said, it’s through relationships in the community. Supply-chain issues are less prevalent when gift shop items are locally sourced.
The natural ups and downs of business are more stable when customers come back because they’re known on a first-name basis.
“I think we’re only getting busier and busier. We have a lot of enthusiastic people coming out and I know they’re going to be showing up,” Olson said. “All I can say is ‘thank God.’”