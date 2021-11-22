As the United States enters the 2021 holiday season, supply chain issues are coming to the fore in American life. For agriculturists across the country, breakdowns in the global network have been painfully evident since the first days of the pandemic.
“We started to see these issues when states were shutting down businesses, when there were closing economies,” said Mark Rhoda-Reis, director of the Export and Business Development Bureau for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. “It’s not like it’s peaked and it’s falling. It’s still peaking.”
“A lot of companies are struggling,” he added. “We haven’t reached that tipping point yet. They’re resorting to raising prices to mitigate these additional costs and you’re going to see that price point for consumers.”
It can be difficult to quantify just how ubiquitous and dire supply-chain failures are, both here and abroad, but a picture is emerging.
A survey by the Agriculture Transportation Coalition, which represents exporters, found that, on average, 22% of foreign agriculture sales were being lost as a result of transportation challenges.
Nearly half, or 48%, of small business owners are experiencing severe disruptions in the supply-chain, according to a study by the National Federation of Independent Business. In contrast, only 6% reported they were unaffected by supply-chain issues.
According to a 2022 study by Third Party Logistics conducted this spring, 83% of shippers reported disruption in the supply of key materials this year compared to 49% of respondents in the 2021 survey that analyzed market conditions in 2020.
And disruptions only look to get worse in the next few months, as Western shoppers order products en masse for the upcoming holiday season, while the Chinese New Year poses a challenge in early 2022.
“We’re really struggling. It’s a nightmare and I don’t see it getting better any faster. I actually see it getting worse,” said Cindy Brown, president of Chippewa Valley Bean near Menomonie, one of the largest bean exporters in the world.
“Customers are waiting, but we can’t get the product to them. It’s everything, but, you know, you just do what you have to do to try and get the product in.”
The modern supply chain is an international, fine-tuned and delicate trade system dictated by momentary shifts in supply, demand and transport capacity. When disruptions occur and there aren’t enough shippers or containers to go around, it leaves companies — both great and small — fighting to secure what transport they can and scrambling to find alternative means when they can’t.
Brown noted Chippewa Valley Bean has been fortunate that kidney beans are a perishable product, but that isn’t the case for, say, dairy producers who need to operate on a consistent, predictable time scale. When supply chains fail and foreign markets dry up, dairies have been forced to dump weeks of production and shoulder the losses.
“I know plenty of dairies in the area that either had to dump milk or were told by their co-op or creamery that they needed to cut back on milk,” said Derek Orth, a dairy farmer in Grant County. “There’s definitely some issues. When we order something, we don’t know if we’ll get it in five days or five weeks.”
That’s the other side of the coin. Inputs are struggling just the same as outputs and when an operation needs, say, repair parts — whether they’re as big as Chippewa Valley Bean, or smaller like the Orth farm — it can set them back days and even weeks if shipping delays occur.
Orth said he’s seen cash croppers abandon hundreds of acres of ripe, harvestable grain, all because they couldn’t find a single part to repair their combine and had to wait weeks for it to ship.
“I think the end is coming and things are going to get straightened back out, but it’s a lot of things,” Orth said. “There’s a lot of these causes that are overlapping.”
So what is driving global supply-chain issues? Of course, the single greatest factor is COVID-19, which instigates or exacerbates just about every problem the world economy is currently facing.
Then, too, there’s also criticisms of the modern supply chain itself. Critics have pointed to its emphasis on fast-paced, immediate availability, while products are sourced through vast trade lines across the globe to satisfy impatient customers and risk-averse companies. In short, this may create a system that’s fast but brittle.
The Third Party Logistics study indicated that 68% of international shippers believe a more localized, regionally-sourced model is better.
There’s a litany of other factors as well: Labor shortages, which can result in everything from fewer truck drivers, to a lack of repair technicians, to a shortage of customs officials that process shipments. There’s labor strikes, such as the recent one at John Deere, which pose an additional hiccup.
Material shortages, such as steel scarcity, are a problem. Brown noted steel shortages affect everything from the availability of cargo ships, to the amount of steel cans her bean company can use. Orth pointed to other things, like a shortage of bottles and other containers capable of transporting milk.
There’s also international trade dynamics and trade wars to consider.
As things are, it can cost shipping lines five times as much to ship products out of Los Angeles then into it. Incentivized by higher profit margins, many of these companies deliver their consignments, then turn around and leave without onboarding American products so they can deal with Latin American, European and especially East Asian manufacturers. This turns American seaports from outlets into bottlenecks.
And then there’s the fact that demand for most sectors of the economy hasn’t decreased, but increased in recent months. Just as supply chains are buckling under the strain, they’re being asked to carry a heavier load.
“Actually, a year to date in September, there was nearly a 18%, or 17.8%, increase in demand and that’s across the board on all products. But, if we look at various product groups, they’re all up in double digits,” Rhoda-Reis said. “I think a lot of that is a rebound from suppressed demand during the pandemic. There’s a not a lot of excess capacity. If you pull back now and try to catch up, there isn’t a lot of room.”