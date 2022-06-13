The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has selected Taylor Schaefer of Franksville as the state’s 75th Alice in Dairyland. Her one-year term begins July 5.
“I’ve met Alice before and I’ve always felt inspired by her,” Schaefer said. “Alice is always a role model. She always is reaching out, meeting with consumers from different backgrounds and bringing people together.”
Schaefer succeeds Julia Nunes of Chippewa Falls, the 73rd and 74th Alice in Dairyland. A native of Racine Co., Schaefer’s formative years were spent on her family’s beef and crop farm. A seminal moment for Schaefer was being taken to a county fair in 3rd grade.
There, she found a love for agriculture that led her to join her local 4-H program — showcasing swine and cattle were a highlight — and she ultimately studied in animal and life sciences at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
She recently graduated there in May, having also been involved with the Association of Women in Agriculture, Badger Dairy Club and the University of Wisconsin Marching Band. In 2021, she interned with the Mayer Beef and Folk Song Farm.
To Schaefer, Alice is both a trailblazer and a bridge builder. The role is described as a hybrid that mixes ceremonious gravitas with the job of a communications professional that represents the state of Wisconsin. Schaefer said it also about bringing disparate groups together and educating people on Wisconsin’s diverse agriculture sector.
“Wisconsin is obviously the dairy state, but we have so much more to offer than cheese and milk. Cranberries. Ginseng. Beef, just for starters,” Schaefer said. “As Alice, it’s also that I’m having the opportunity to learn and I’m excited to see all the ways that Wisconsin is a force for agriculture.”
As a native of Racine Co. — a region, Schaefer noted, where agricultural bridges rural and urban populations — becoming Alice means that she has the opportunity to advocate for Wisconsin agriculture in a variety of different ways and settings.
It isn’t just about meeting with students, Schaefer said, it’s about reaching out to inner city kids or making inroads with consumers who share little connection to rural farm life.
With COVID-19 gradually receding, it also presents an opportunity for Alice to travel and connect with consumers for the first time in years.
“I’ve very honored to have been selected,” Schaefer said. “It’s something I’ve aspired to since I was a child and I look forward to the opportunity to learn, to educate, and to connect with farmers and people from all walks of life.”