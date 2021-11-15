MARSHFIELD — The American Honey Queen made an appearance in Marshfield to start November, marking another stop in a nationwide campaign to champion the cause of bees and beekeepers.
Needless to say, bees are important. The role these striped insects play in agriculture can’t be understated. Honey alone stands as a $6.4 billion industry. That’s 148 million pounds of honey harvested from 2.7 million hives across the United States.
They also serve a vital role as pollinators. Bees serve as the primary pollinators for more than 90 crops — from cranberries to pumpkins to green beans — which accounts for a further $15 billion in direct agricultural output.
No less than a third of the average American’s diet is dependent on bees.
And that is why Jennifer Hinkel, a native of Franklin, Wisconsin, and a recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, is undertaking a year-long campaign to promote the interests of the American Beekeepers Federation. The federation counts more than 200,000 beekeepers in its membership.
“Our goal is travel to all 50 states and five surrounding territories to be able to reach new audiences, to encourage them to learn more about bees, to do things to support the bees,” Hinkel said. “People don’t really realize they are all that effective.”
While the campaign is intended for Americans of all ages and walks of life, Hinkel said it features a special emphasis on children, particularly those in elementary school being introduced to notions of ecology for the first time in their lives.
Beekeeping — much like virtually every other sector of agriculture — skews older Hinkel noted, but organizations like the ABA are pushing young adults to take up the mantle. They have good reason to. People are increasingly concerned with how their food is made.
They are also more aware of the connections that bind the natural world together, including the numerous links between humans and the industrious little yellow bugs that pollinate their food sources. This drives many younger people to take an active role in beekeeping.
“We have seen an increase that are interested in bees and beekeeping and the work that we’re doing,” Hinkel said. “We’ve also seen an increase in the number of people using honey. We’ve seen a bigger push there and just more interest around the beekeeping industry as well.”
While much of the campaign is informational in nature, there’s also an element involving the care of bees themselves. Communities need to make an effort to cultivate bee numbers so the pollinators are equipped to handle a manageable area, to survive colder conditions and numerous factors, such as pollution.
In recent decades, bee populations have been declining at a frightening rate across the globe, which has led to struggles in some agricultural sectors that depend on flagging hives to produce fruits and vegetables.
Much of this can be attributed to a number of factors, including heavy pesticide use, pollution, climate change, and the loss of flowering habitats to mono-culture environments. There’s also Varroa destructor mites, which are endemic to the contiguous United States, that beekeepers have contend with.
But, the prognosis isn’t entirely grim. Hinkel said that bee population collapses are starting to slow and plateau, indicating that efforts to reverse the downward trend are working.
Agriculturists are more mindful of pesticide-use than years past, just as many communities are working to curb pollution. To reverse the creation of monocultures, people are building flower beds with a litany of plant types specifically to promote bee populations. Beekeepers are more cognizant about natural factors like high temperatures and are more vigilant for harmful parasites like mites.
And the result, Hinkel said, is that bees are slowly making a turn for the better. But, the work is far from over.
“I’m hoping to get people out and just realize how important these bees are, that they can do something small to help the bees in their local area,” Hinkel said. “Whether it’s purchasing honey, supporting a beekeeper, keeping pesticides down or just having a garden filled with diverse flowers that are blooming — you know, it really makes a lot of difference.”