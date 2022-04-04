In terms of crop diseases, sometimes the only thing a farmer can do is mitigate the risks and pray luck’s on their side. That’s doubly true for organic farmers who can’t depend on many forms of artificial pesticides to even the odds.
As the planting season ramps up, organic farmers should be on the lookout for three diseases that post a threat to the 2022 crop. During a webinar hosted by OGRAIN, two experts in the field — Damon Smith and Darcy Telenko, plant pathologists at UW-Madison and the Purdue University respectively — highlighted risks and management tactics to curb the spread of three destructive crop diseases.
“I think the biggest thing is paying attention to this environmental component. With the three diseases we’re going to talk about today, we pretty much have resident inoculum,” Smith said. “We’ve got lots of corn and soybeans across the state, as well as small grains in the Midwest and, various areas of the U.S. I think the environment is really that piece that we got to pay attention to.”
The three diseases in question are fusarium head blight, which can be problematic for wheat; tar spot, which poses a significant threat to corn and soybeans; as well as mold blight, sometimes known as southern blight or southern stem blight. This latter soil-borne fungal disease affects a wide variety of plants, vegetables, fruit, turf and seemingly everything in between.
Smith and Telenko said organic farmers should approach the problem through three lenses. First, they have to consider the environmental factors — such as weather patterns, the disease’s life cycle, and general soil health — which could nurture and propagate these diseases.
As such, organic farmers need to be vigilant and mitigate natural factors as much as possible, such as ways to reduce moisture, rotate crops, or plant cover crops to stifle unwanted growths.
Second, organic farming is more dependent on the strength of the crops themselves. Often, productivity and yield is prized among genetic breeding programs above all else. For organic farmers to succeed, Smith said, they’ll likely have to go against agricultural orthodoxy.
“In modern breeding programs, we’re pushing so hard for yield, that we don’t preserve genetic resistance,” Smith said. “These pathogens are going to still exist, whether we have good microbial diversity or not.”
Telenko noted this can produce very encouraging results. For example, a strain of organic wheat called Harpoon has proven particularly effective at resisting fusarium head blight, even without the aid of fungicidal sprays, based on studies by agriculturists across the country in recent years.
And lastly, farmers should be ready to experiment with certified organic fungicidal sprays to see what works best. Telenko noted copper-based fungicides could be promising and fungicides can be a good plan to fall back on in the event of an outbreak.
Still, farmers need to be realistic about what they’re facing, Telenko said. Steps should be taken and the risk of an outbreak can be lessened, but ultimately it’s largely a matter of chance, particularly when dealing with such a far-ranging pathogen as tar spot.
Telenko and Smith described the struggle against tar spot as not a battle to stonewall the disease altogether, but to outlast an inevitable infection as is often the case.
“We can look at many of the diseases and we can improve the ability for those diseases not to be a problem,” Telenko said. “Just keep in mind, there’s some diseases that you may do everything perfect in your field, and it’s going to blow in from the neighbor.”
Fusarium head blight is the most economically devastating disease in the United States and Canada, reducing yields and producing mycotoxins that pose a threat to human and animal health. The disease can be identified by pink or orange spore masses, while infected kernels become shriveled, chalky, and a discolored white-pink. Farmers are encouraged to utilize combine settings to blow out lighter seeds and chaff for heavy infested fields.
Telenko and Smith noted fusarium head blight takes root during the flowering stage in wheat development, which means irrigation and related high moisture levels often present a perfect breeding ground for the spore.
As such, farmers are advised to avoid irrigation during the flowering stage; to lean on high quality seed and wheat strain variety; to use legume and oilseed rotation crops; and to use whatever forms of fungicide are viable for organic operations. These may be limited.
Endemic to much of Latin America, but first documented in the United States in 2015, tar spot is a relatively new specter in the American agricultural world. While it’s known to be devastating, it’s ecological profile is understudied and more difficult to pinpoint. As such, tar spot’s impact on yield production will differ greatly be year, location and what hybrid strains are utilized.
To reduce the severity of a tar spot outbreak, farmers are encouraged to reduce crop residue from the previous year, as this is where the disease overwinters and springs anew with the current corn crop. Moderately resident hybrids have proven more effective, while the timing and manner of fungicide application is vital for curbing tar spot’s spread.
White mold blight often emerges in lower stems near or at soil levels, but can infect any area of the plant if environmental conditions are conducive, which peak during warm, irrigated and high humidity periods. Compared to tar spots, the window is much shorter, typically from pod formation to flower bloom, where 95% of outbreaks occur.
Telenko and Smith advised farmers to reduce residue or plant debris from previous crops, as that’s where the fungus remains dormant. In terms of snap beans, using a cover crop like roller-crimped rye has shown some promise in terms of impacting spore release, while using more resident crop verities. If farmers do apply fungicides, it should be done primarily during the key flowering stage for these crops.