In the modern American economy, just about every drop of milk is the product of years of public and private sector cooperation. Judging by the advent of Dairy Industry Impact Grants, these partnerships only look to grow stronger, more prevalent and more productive.
The Dairy Business Innovation Alliance, a partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Center for Dairy Research and Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, has selected four companies and cooperative to receive Dairy Industry Impact Grants totaling more than $600,000.
Unveiled for the first time this year, the impact grants represent a concerted push to create and promote high quality dairy products through innovations developed by private partners, said Tom Guerin, the research program manager at the Center for Dairy Research.
It also represents a strategy by which government entities can spur positive change by investing public funds into worthy private operations with proven track records of success.
“In the last few years, you can see more of an involvement between state or federal entities and industry working together to see what they can do,” Guerin said. “We’re very cognizant of the fact that the money we’re receiving is a huge amount of money. We’re using all of our existing resources to make sure that this money goes out to where it’s needed.”
Guerin said grant programs are looking for operations tackling industry issues, creating new opportunities, finding new markets and selling new products on bigger scales with wider industry footprints.
“It really was in order to help farmers get more money for diversifying new product development, innovation, innovative marketing — whatever it’s going to be how, do you help them?” Guerin said. “So, we figured we need to help as many of those as possible. But also how do we how do we affect as much change as possible? How do we add as much value as much milk as possible? So we came up with two grant programs.”
Finding its genesis in the 2018 Farm Bill, the Dairy Industry Impact program is one of three similar federal initiatives in Wisconsin, Tennessee and Vermont.
Four recipients have been chosen this year, including two Wisconsin operations in Cedar Grove Cheese in Plain and Specialty Cheese Co. in Reeseville. Milk Specialties Global in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and GoodSport Nutrition in Evanston, Illinois, round out the other two.
Cedar Grove Cheese has garnered acclaim for its liquid waste-to-fertilizer system designed for small dairy processors.
This system converts wash water into marketable fertilizer, which is expected to be relatively affordable for small and medium-sized dairy plants.
Special Cheese Co. is in the initial analysis stages of potential nutritional benefits from low-value dairy byproducts in animal feed. If successful, the expected nutritional benefits will create both a new market and higher prices for commodity items.
Guerin said these four recipients were chosen from sixteen applicants, which represented encouraging response to the program’s roll-out. The ramifications of these innovations can’t be understated. In some cases, they could represent significant progress for the industry, revealing techniques and technologies that can be shared among dairies across the nation.
“We didn’t know what how this would go. It was our first attempt,” Guerin said. “They’ve got models in place — a model that can be done, that we’re looking for some funding to help get off the ground. The benefit of that is, if it’s successful, it can be duplicated anywhere else.”