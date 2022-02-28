There might not be a greater innovation in the history of mankind than the wheel.
And if an agricultural operation needs tires to cover those wheels, a great place to look is Bill’s Tires and Services Inc. in Colby. Nearing its 40th anniversary, the roadside outlet has been serving Wisconsin for decades, with an expansive inventory and services well grounded in the experience of farmers.
{span id=”docs-internal-guid-55ede679-7fff-36ef-303f-d2a16b73fda5”}{span id=”docs-internal-guid-55ede679-7fff-36ef-303f-d2a16b73fda5”}“I grew up on a farm, so I think it’s just in my blood to serve production agriculture throughout Wisconsin,” said Bill Schiltz, owner and founder of Bill’s Tires. “Production agriculture is an industry with a lot of consumption, a lot of needs. Whether it’s trackers, skid-loaders or the like, on farms from dairy operations to cranberry farms, we’re here to meet those needs.”{/span}{/span}
{span}{span}Schiltz’ clientele is vast, featuring buyers that form a cross-section of Wisconsin agriculture in every industry and in every part of the state. Modern agriculture is a mechanized endeavor, with hulking equipment and specialized vehicles, Szhiltz said, and that’s where Bill’s Tires come in.{/span}{/span}
{span}{span}Providing producers with the right tires for these operations is the heart of his business, said Schiltz, who noted the key to his operation is relationships — many of which have decades of mutual respect as a foundation. That’s an advantage larger competitors often don’t have, not from the likes of a former farm kid who knows the lay of the land.{/span}{/span}
{span}{span}Schiltz’ describes Bill’s Tires’ genesis as something like serendipity, which is to say it was a classic case of making lemons into lemonade. Back in the early ‘80s, Schiltz lost his job. Down and out, feeling frustrated, he decided to take a gander at being his own boss and running a tire business of his own. That was March, 1983, and the rest, as they say, is history.{/span}{/span}