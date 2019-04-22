WISCONSIN
Barron County
Wisconsin Rural Summit, April 24-25, Rice Lake. Information: Wisconsin Rural Partners, 608-751-8604 or rtb3629@gmail.com.
Barron County Historical Society Spring Membership Meeting, April 27, 11 a.m., Pioneer Village Museum, Cameron. Information: 715-458-2080 or pioneervillagemuseum.org.
Birds and Beer: Hummingbirds, May 2, 5:30 p.m., Lehman’s Supper Club, 2911 S. Main St., Rice Lake. Information: Hunt Hill, 715-635-6543 or www.hunthill.org.
50th anniversary Hungry Hollow Steam and Gas Engine Club Show, June 29-30, show grounds, Rice Lake. Information: www.hungryhollowclub.com or 715-234-8423.
35th annual Moon Lake Threshermen’s Association Threshing Bee and Minneapolis-Moline Summer Convention, Aug. 17-18, George Sollman farm, 862 2-3/8 St., Clayton. Information: 715-948-2533, 715-781-5566 or www.moonlakeshow.org.
Kids and Cows Family Day, Oct. 12, fairground, Rice Lake. Information: https://nwbpa.weebly.com/about-nwbpa.html or www.facebook.com/NWBPA.
Bayfield County
Piping Plover: Endangered Species on the Lake Superior Coast, April 30, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center, Ashland. Information: 715-685-9983.
Snake Feeding, May 4, 10 a.m., Cable Natural History Museum, Cable. Information: 715-798-3890.
Talon Talk Live Raptor Program, May 4, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Cable Natural History Museum, Cable. Information: 715-798-3890.
Snake Feeding, May 11, 10 a.m., Cable Natural History Museum, Cable. Information: 715-798-3890.
Snake Feeding, May 25, 10 a.m., Cable Natural History Museum, Cable. Information: 715-798-3890.
Curiosity Center Grand Opening, May 25, 10 a.m. to noon, Cable Natural History Museum, Cable. Information: 715-798-3890.
Brown County
Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom one-day training, July 31, 9:15 a.m. to 4 p.m., Neville Public Museum, Green Bay. Information: wisagclassroom.org, 608-828-5644 or darneson@wfbf.com.
Chippewa County
Annual Runkle-Bechard Memorial Tractor Drive, May 11, 10 a.m., Pat Bechard home, E8093 1390th Ave., New Auburn. Information: Pat Bechard, 715-658-1014 or 715-764-1014, or Clarence Wicken, 715-237-2950.
“Little Pink House” film screening, May 23, 6 to 9 p.m., WFU Kamp Kenwood, 19161 79th Ave., Chippewa Falls. Information: www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events.
Dane County
Faith Labor Breakfast and Workers’ Memorial Pass Event, April 26, 8 a.m., Christ Presbyterian Church, 944 E. Gotham St., Madison. Tickets: www.eventbrite.com/e/faith-labor-breakfast-2019-and-workers-memorial-press-event-tickets-59540377873.
UW-Madison, Division of Extension and UW Center for Dairy Profitability’s Spring Professional Development Conference, May 2-3, UW-Madison campus, The Pyle Center, 702 Langdon St., Madison. Information and registration: https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/ag-human-resources; questions: Trisha Wagner at Trisha.wagner@ces.uwex.edu or Simon Jette-Nantel at Simon.jattenantel@uwrf.edu.
UW Family Gardening Day, May 4, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., various locations on UW campus. Information: https://science.wisc.edu/family-gardening-day.htm.
UW-Madison Dairy Science Dave Dickson Memorial Golf Classic, May 15, University Ridge Golf Course, 9002 County Road PD, Verona. Information and registration: dysci.wisc.edu under Golf Outing tab. Questions: Emma Olstad, olstad2@wisc.edu or 608-712-0073.
Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom one-day training, July 9, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., West Madison Research Station, Madison. Information: wisagclassroom.org, 608-828-5644 or darneson@wfbf.com.
College of Agricultural and Life Sciences Awards Banquet and Ceremony, Oct. 17, 5:30 p.m., Varsity Hall at Union South, UW-Madison campus, 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison. Information: 608-890-2999 or alumni@cals.wisc.edu.
Dodge County
Mayville Lions Club dance with Barefoot Becky and The Ivanhoe Dutchmen, April 27, 1 to 5 p.m., Mayville Park Pavilion, 475 Park St., Mayville. Information: Donna Gudex-Kamrath, 920-960-5318.
Mayville Lions Club dance with Musical Brass, May 25, 1 to 5 p.m., Mayville Park Pavilion, 475 Park St., Mayville. Information: Donna Gudex-Kamrath, 920-960-5318.
Dunn County
Northern Wisconsin Beef Producers Association Summer Picnic and Farm Tour, May 18, Sandy Acres, 2435 50th Ave., Elk Mound. Information: 715-579-2917 or www.facebook.com/NWBPA.
Women Caring for the Land Event, July 15, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., EB Ranch, N13346 490th St., Ridgeland. Information: 715-723-5561 or wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events.
Fond du Lac County
Fond du Lac Lioness Dance, April 28, 1 to 5 p.m., Marghael’s Dance Hall, N7688 Van Dyne Road, Fond du Lac. Information: Donna Gudex-Kamrath, 920-960-5318.
Green County
“Little Pink House” film screening, May 19, noon to 3 p.m., Pleasant View Nursing Home, N3150 State Highway 81, Monroe. Information: www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events.
Iowa County
Women Who Till, Toil and Tell Tales: An Evening of Stories and Songs by Rural Wisconsin Women, April 27, 6 to 9 p.m., Folklore Village, 3210 County Road BB, Dodgeville. Information: folklorevillage.org or 608-924-4000.
Jefferson County
Wisconsin Sheep and Wool Festival, Sept. 6-8, Jefferson Fair Park, Jefferson. Information: Carol Black, 920-296-0326 or rbblack@powercom.net; www.wisconsinsheepandwoolfestival.com.
Manitowoc County
Alpaca Odyssey, June 2, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., LondonDairy Alpaca Ranch, 6827 State Highway 147, Two Rivers. Information: Kevin Stoer, 920-793-4165, ldalpacas@charter.net or www.londondairyalpacas.com.
Alpaca Basics Clinic, June 8, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., LondonDairy Alpaca Ranch, 6827 State Highway 147, Two Rivers. Registeration and information: Kevin Stoer, 920-793-4165, ldalpacas@charter.net or www.londondairyalpacas.com.
Marinette County
National Walleye Tour, May 30-31, Marinette. Information: 612-424-0708, 501-317-7548 or www.nationalwalleyetour.com.
Women Caring for the Land Event, July 8, 4 to 8 p.m., Pape Family Pastures, W5420 Leslie Road, Peshtigo. Information: 715-723-5561 or wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events.
Milwaukee County
Governor’s Blue Ribbon Meat Products Auction, Aug. 6, registration: 5:30 p.m., auction: 7 p.m., Expo Center, Wisconsin State Fairground, West Allis.
Outagamie County
Taking Care of Your Farm Families, April 25, May 2, 9 and 16, 7:30 pm, Center Town Hall, N3990 State Road 47, Appleton. Information: Extension Outagamie County, 920-832-5129.
Polk County
“Vegetable Container Gardening,” April 25, 6 to 8 p.m., Amery Middle School, Amery. Information: Community Ed, 715-268-9771, ext. 220.
Outdoor Skills Expo, April 27, noon to 4 p.m., Interstate Park Ice Age Visitor Center, St. Croix Falls. Information: St. Croix River Association, 715-483-3300 or www.stcroixriverassociation.org.
Sheep and goats weigh-in and registration, April 27, 9 to 11 a.m., fairground, St. Croix Falls. Information: www.polk.uwex.edu.
Safe Tractor Operator Contest, April 27, 6 p.m., Neumann farm, 2250 Fifth Ave., New Richmond. Information: Bjorn Neumann, 612-709-2479.
“Gardening for Butterflies, Hummingbirds and Bees,” May 2, 6 to 8 p.m., Amery Middle School, Amery. Information: Community Ed, 715-268-9771, ext. 220.
Spring Art Tour, May 3-5, studio sites throughout the county. Information: www.earthartswi.org.
MOSES Organic Field Day, May 23, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Turnip Rock Farm, 260 95th St., Clear Lake. Register: mosesorganic.org/farmstead-micro-creamery or call 888-90-MOSES.
“Begin a Farmstead Micro-Creamery,” May 23, Cosmic Wheel Creamery, Clear Lake. Information: https://mosesorganic.org.
Learn to Paddle, June 1, 1 to 4 p.m., Interstate Park, St. Croix Falls. Information: St. Croix River Association, 715-483-3300 or www.stcroixriverassociation.org.
Area Animal Science Day, June 18, fairground, St. Croix Falls. Information: Extension office, 715-485-8600.
Interstate Livestock Show, June 21-22, fairground, St. Croix Falls. Information: Extension office, 715-485-8600.
St. Croix County
10th annual May Fair Event and Sale, May 11, 4 to 9 p.m., fairground, Glenwood City. Information: www.friendsofthestcroixcountyfairgrounds.com.
Sauk County
Ferry Bluff Eagle Council’s Spring Meeting and Thank You Gathering, April 28, 3:30 p.m., Tripp Heritage Museum, 565 Water St., Prairie du Sac. Information: ferrybluffeaglecouncil.org.
Wisconsin Beef Council’s “Mooove” It On Cattle Drive 5K/10K Fun Run/Walk, May 18, Great Sauk State Trail, Prairie du Sac. Registration: www.beeftips.com/nutrition/team-beef.
Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy’s Dairy Plant Food Safety Workshop, May 21-22, Foremost Farms, E10889 Penny Lane, Baraboo. Information and registration: www.idfa.org/events/dpfsw#Baraboo or 202-737-4332.
Sheboygan County
Women Caring for the Land Event, July 10, 4 to 8 p.m., Perennial Farms LLC, N3804 County Road E, Waldo. Information: 715-723-5561 or wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events.
Taylor County
World Migratory Bird Day, May 4, 6:30 a.m. to noon, Taylor County Ag Service Center, 925 Donald St., Medford. Information: Chequamegon Bird Club, www.ChequamegonBirdClub.org, info@chequamegonbirdclub.org, or 715-785-7614.
Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom annual bus tour, July 15-16, agricultural stops in Taylor County. Information: wisagclassroom.org, 608-828-5644 or darneson@wfbf.com.
Trempealeau County
Documentary Screening of “Living Soil,” April 28, 1 to 3 p.m., Arcadia Electric, 115 S. Jackson St., Arcadia. Information: www.facebook.com/events/569717686855155.
Washburn County
Prairie Fling, June 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary, Sarona. Information: 715-635-6543 or www.hunthill.org.
Walworth County
Poverty Simulation, April 27, 9 a.m. to noon, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Lake Geneva. Registration: Amanda Kostman, Amanda.kostman@wisc.edu or 262-741-4951.
Women Caring for the Land: Conservation Learning Circle, May 1, 8 to 10 a.m. or 11:30 to 1:30 p.m., USDA NRCS Elkhorn Service Center, 225 O’Connor Drive, Elkhorn. Register: mosesorganic.org/in-her-boots/events/#wcl.
Waupaca County
Farm Management Update for Ag Professionals, May 3, Liberty Hall, Kimberly. Information: Extension office, 715-258-6231.
WISCONSIN STATEWIDE
Wisconsin Jersey Spring Spectacular Show, May 3-4, fairground, Viroqua. Information: Karla Peterson, 608-606-1818 or karlap2008@live.com.
Midwest Food Products Association Spring Summit and Scramble, May 29-30, Kalahari Convention Center/Trappers Turn, Wisconsin Dells. Information: jane.algiers@mwfpa.org.
Paddle Namekagon, June 8-14, Namekagon River, northwest Wisconsin. Information: St. Croix River Association, 715-483-3300 or www.stcroixriverassociation.org.
National Guernsey Convention, June 19-23, Metropolis Resort, Eau Claire, and surrounding farms. Information: www.usguernsey.com/national-convention or Kim Grewe, 417-850-0382.
Wisconsin 4-H and Youth Conference, June 24-27, UW-Madison, Madison. Information: Justin Lieck, Justin.lieck@ces.uwex.edu or 608-263-5971, or https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/wi4hedopp/adult-advisors.
Wisconsin Sheep & Wool Festival, Sept. 6-8, Jefferson Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson Ave., Jefferson. Information: Carol Black, 920 296-0326 or rbblack@powercom.net or www.wisconsinsheepandwoolfestival.com.
MINNESOTA
Benton County
Master Gardeners Plant Sale, June 1, 8 to 11 a.m., Coborns Parking Lot, Sauk Rapids. Information: Extension office.
Chippewa County
Minnesota Master Naturalist Volunteer Training, June 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, and July 13, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, Watson. Information: Julie Larson, 320-589-1711, ext. 2120, or 888-241-4532, or info@minnesotamasternaturalist.org.
Chisago County
St. Croix River Association Spring Gathering, May 17, 6 p.m., Terra Nue Farm, Shafer. Information: St. Croix River Association, 715-483-3300 or www.stcroixriverassociation.org.
Goodhue County
Rural Voices Discussion, April 26, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Artisan Plaza, 1223 Fourth St. South, Cannon Falls. Information: Brita Moore, 651-308-2435 or brita@mfu.org.
National Walleye Tour, May 2-3, Red Wing. Information: 612-424-0708, 501-317-7548 or www.nationalwalleyetour.com.
Hennepin County
Ag Innovation Showcase 11th annual conference, “The Power of Convergence: Food, Health and Energy,” Sept. 9-11, The Guthrie, Minneapolis. Information: www.ashowcase.com.
Dairy Plant Food Safety Workshop, Oct. 15-16, Minneapolis. Information: www.usdairy.com/events.
Olmsted County
45th annual Days of Yesterday Show, Aug. 10-11, History Center of Olmsted County, Rochester. Information: Tom Hager, 507-208-5905; Cody Hager, 507-696-4765; or www.MHRT.org/show.html.
Ramsey County
Dairy Experience Forum, July 16-18, St. Paul RiverCentre, St. Paul. Information: 763-355-9697 or DairyExperienceForum.com.
Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy’s Dairy Plant Food Safety Workshop, Oct. 15-16, Land O’Lakes Inc., 4001 Lexington Ave. N., Arden Hills, Minn. Information and registration: www.idfa.org/events/dpfsw#Minneapolis or 202-737-4332.
Stearns County
Stearns County Dairy Advisory Committee Meeting, May 1, 10 a.m., Charlie’s Cafe, Freeport. Information: Extension office.
Rose Education Day, May 4, 8 to 11:30 a.m., Whitney Senior Center, St. Cloud. Information: Extension office.
Master Gardener Plant Sale, May 18, 8:30 to 11 a.m., St. Augustine Church, St. Cloud. Information: Extension office.
Stearns Breakfast on the Farm, June 1, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Mill Creek Dairy, Kimball. Information: Extension office.
Washington County
“Season Extension and Farm Efficiency” farm tour, April 27, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 10th Street Farm and Market, 13197 10th St. South, Afteron. Information: Annelie Livingston-Anderson, 507-523-3366 or annelie@landstewardshipproject.org, or https://landstewardshipproject.org/events/seasonextension.
Breakfast and Birding, May 4, Afton State Park, Afton. Information: St. Croix River Association, 715-483-3300 or www.stcroixriverassociation.org.
MINNESOTA STATEWIDE
Conference on Precision Dairy Farming, June 18-20, Mayo Civic Center, Rochester. Information: www.precisiondairyfarming.com/2019.
Minnesota State Fair, Aug. 22-Sept. 2, state fairground, Falcon Heights. Information: www.mnstatefair.org.
ELSEWHERE
National 4-H Day of Service, April 27. Information: https://4-h.org.
Farm Foundation trade conference, “Agricultural Trade in a Time of Uncertainty,” April 30, 8:30 a.m., DoubleTree Hotel Crystal City, Arlington, Va. Information: www.farmfoundation.org or Mary Thompson, 630-601-4152.
Agricultural Industry Electronics Foundation Plugfest Event, May 7-9, Embassy Suites, Lincoln, Neb. Registration and information: https://www.aef-online.org/home.html or office@aef-online.org.
Animal Agriculture Alliance Summit, “A Seat at the Table,” May 8-9, InterContinental At the Plaza Hotel, Kansas City, Mo. Information: www.animalagalliance.org/summit.
ONE: The Alltech Ideas Conference, May 19-21, Lexington Convention Center, 430 W. Vine St., Lexington, Ky.. Registration: https://one.alltech.com/register.
Hay Tool Swap Meet and Show, June 13-15, 890 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana, Ind. Information: https://haytrolleyheaven.com/annual-hay-tool-swap-meet-and-show.
National Walleye Tour, July 25-26, Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. Information: 612-424-0708, 501-317-7548 or www.nationalwalleyetour.com.
Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy’s Dairy Plant Food Safety Workshop, Oct. 22-23, Friendly’s Ice Cream, 1855 Boston Road, Wilbraham, Mass. Information and registration: www.idfa.org/events/dpfsw#Wilbraham or 202-737-4332.