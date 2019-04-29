WISCONSIN
Barron County
Birds and Beer: Hummingbirds, May 2, 5:30 p.m., Lehman’s Supper Club, 2911 S. Main St., Rice Lake. Information: Hunt Hill, 715-635-6543 or www.hunthill.org.
Hungry Hollow Steam and Gas Engine Club Show, June 29-30, show grounds, Rice Lake. Information: www.hungryhollowclub.com or 715-234-8423.
Moon Lake Threshermen’s Association Threshing Bee and Minneapolis-Moline Summer Convention, Aug. 17-18, George Sollman farm, 862 2-3/8 St., Clayton. Information: 715-948-2533, 715-781-5566 or www.moonlakeshow.org.
Kids and Cows Family Day, Oct. 12, fairground, Rice Lake. Information: https://nwbpa.weebly.com/about-nwbpa.html or www.facebook.com/NWBPA.
Bayfield County
Snake Feeding, May 4, 10 a.m., Cable Natural History Museum, Cable. Information: 715-798-3890.
Talon Talk Live Raptor Program, May 4, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Cable Natural History Museum, Cable. Information: 715-798-3890.
Snake Feeding, May 11, 10 a.m., Cable Natural History Museum, Cable. Information: 715-798-3890.
Snake Feeding, May 25, 10 a.m., Cable Natural History Museum, Cable. Information: 715-798-3890.
Curiosity Center Grand Opening, May 25, 10 a.m. to noon, Cable Natural History Museum, Cable. Information: 715-798-3890.
Brown County
Spring’s Wings Bird Festival, May 11, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary, 1660 E. Shore Drive, Green Bay. Information: 920-391-3671.
TasteBud Outdoor Culinary Event, May 16, 5 to 8 p.m., Green Bay Botanical Garden, 2600 Larsen Road, Green Bay. Information: 920-490-9457.
Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom one-day training, July 31, 9:15 a.m. to 4 p.m., Neville Public Museum, Green Bay. Information: wisagclassroom.org.
Burnett County
Taste of Siren, May 11, 5 to 8 p.m., Tesora Restaurant, 23985 State Road 35, Siren. Information: 715-349-8399.
Calumet County
Mother’s Day farm event, May 12, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mulberry Lane Farm, W3190 County Road B, Hilbert. Information: 920-989-3130.
Wisconsin Micro-Brewers Beerfest, May 19, 1 to 6 p.m., Calumet County Fairground, Madison and Chestnut streets, Chilton. Information: 920-849-2534.
Chippewa County
Annual Runkle-Bechard Memorial Tractor Drive, May 11, 10 a.m., Pat Bechard home, E8093 1390th Ave., New Auburn. Information: Pat Bechard, 715-658-1014 or 715-764-1014, or Clarence Wicken, 715-237-2950.
“Little Pink House” film screening, May 23, 6 to 9 p.m., WFU Kamp Kenwood, 19161 79th Ave., Chippewa Falls. Information: www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events.
Clark County
Unity Truck and Tractor Pull, May 25, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion Post 358, 233 E. Second St., Unity. Information: 715-650-1503.
Crawford County
Spring Bird Migration Day, May 11, 8 to 11 a.m., Sugar Creek Bluff, 170 Pine St., Ferryville. Information: 608-734-9077.
Dane County
UW-Madison, Division of Extension and UW Center for Dairy Profitability’s Spring Professional Development Conference, May 2-3, UW-Madison campus, The Pyle Center, 702 Langdon St., Madison. Information and registration: https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/ag-human-resources; questions: Trisha Wagner at Trisha.wagner@ces.uwex.edu or Simon Jette-Nantel at Simon.jattenantel@uwrf.edu.
UW Family Gardening Day, May 4, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., various locations on UW campus. Information: https://science.wisc.edu/family-gardening-day.htm.
UW-Madison Dairy Science Dave Dickson Memorial Golf Classic, May 15, University Ridge Golf Course, 9002 County Road PD, Verona. Information and registration: dysci.wisc.edu under Golf Outing tab. Questions: Emma Olstad, olstad2@wisc.edu or 608-712-0073.
Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom one-day training, July 9, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., West Madison Research Station, Madison. Information: wisagclassroom.org, 608-828-5644 or darneson@wfbf.com.
College of Agricultural and Life Sciences Awards Banquet and Ceremony, Oct. 17, 5:30 p.m., Varsity Hall at Union South, UW-Madison campus, 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison. Information: 608-890-2999 or alumni@cals.wisc.edu.
Dodge County
Horicon Marsh Bird Festival, May 9-13, Horicon Marsh area, Horicon. Information: 920-387-7893 or 920-485-4663.
Nest Box Hike, May 10, 4 p.m., Marsh Haven Nature Center, W10145 State Road 49, Waupun. Information: 920-324-5818.
Mayville Lions Club dance with Musical Brass, May 25, 1 to 5 p.m., Mayville Park Pavilion, 475 Park St., Mayville. Information: Donna Gudex-Kamrath, 920-960-5318.
Door County
Festival of Nature, May 24-26, Ridges Sanctuary, 8166 State Highway 67, Baileys Harbor. Information: 920-839-2802.
Dunn County
Northern Wisconsin Beef Producers Association Summer Picnic and Farm Tour, May 18, Sandy Acres, 2435 50th Ave., Elk Mound. Information: 715-579-2917 or www.facebook.com/NWBPA.
Women Caring for the Land Event, July 15, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., EB Ranch, N13346 490th St., Ridgeland. Information: 715-723-5561 or wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events.
Grant County
Auto/tractor show and swap meet, May 4, 10 am. to 2 p.m., Southwest Technical College campus parking lot, 1800 Bronson Blvd., Fennimore. Information: 608-822-2411.
Morel Mushroom Festival, May 18-19, Village Hall, 206 N. Wisconsin Ave., Muscoda. Information: 608-739-3182.
Green County
“Little Pink House” film screening, May 19, noon to 3 p.m., Pleasant View Nursing Home, N3150 State Highway 81, Monroe. Information: www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events.
Iowa County
From Grain to Plate: A Field Day, June 30, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Meadowlark Organics Farm, 3036 Ridgevue Road, Ridgeway. Information: Margaret Krome, 608-628-2503, or Halee Wepking, 608-636-6794; register at www.eventbrite.com/o/margaret-krome-halee-wepking-11341002169.
Jefferson County
Wisconsin Sheep and Wool Festival, Sept. 6-8, Jefferson Fair Park, Jefferson. Information: Carol Black, 920-296-0326 or rbblack@powercom.net; www.wisconsinsheepandwoolfestival.com.
Juneau County
Porkfest (farmers’ market, arts, crafts, music and Outlaw Bratwurst Eating Championship), May 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wisconsin River Meats, N5340 County Road HH, Mauston. Information: 608-847-7413.
Kewaunee County
Spring on the Farm, May 18, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Agricultural Heritage Farm, N2251 State Road 42, Kewaunee. Information: 920-388-0604.
La Crosse County
Driftless Outdoors Show, May 17, 4 to 9 p.m.; May 18, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Omni Center, 255 Riders Club Road, Onalaska. Information: 608-782-2286.
Langlade County
Old Fashioned Plow Day sponsored by Northwoods Tractor Club, May 4, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Polar Recreation and Ball Park, N2760 County Highway S, Antigo. Information: 715-219-0458.
Manitowoc County
Spring Fiber Frolic, May 3-5, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., LondonDairy Alpaca Ranch, 9827 State Highway 147, Two Rivers. Information: 920-793-4165.
Bird Breakfast and Migration Celebration, May 18, 8 to 11 a.m., Woodland Dunes Nature Center, 3000 Hawthorne Ave., Two Rivers. Information: 920-793-4007.
Alpaca Odyssey, June 2, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., LondonDairy Alpaca Ranch, 6827 State Highway 147, Two Rivers. Information: Kevin Stoer, 920-793-4165, ldalpacas@charter.net or www.londondairyalpacas.com.
Alpaca Basics Clinic, June 8, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., LondonDairy Alpaca Ranch, 6827 State Highway 147, Two Rivers. Registeration and information: Kevin Stoer, 920-793-4165, ldalpacas@charter.net or www.londondairyalpacas.com.
Marinette County
National Walleye Tour, May 30-31, Marinette. Information: 612-424-0708, 501-317-7548 or www.nationalwalleyetour.com.
Women Caring for the Land Event, July 8, 4 to 8 p.m., Pape Family Pastures, W5420 Leslie Road, Peshtigo. Information: 715-723-5561 or wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events.
Marquette County
Montello Fish-N-Fun Fest, May 3-5, Krakow Park, Montello City Park and Downtown, 20 Underwood Ave., Montello. Information: 888-318-0362.
Milwaukee County
Governor’s Blue Ribbon Meat Products Auction, Aug. 6, registration: 5:30 p.m., auction: 7 p.m., Expo Center, Wisconsin State Fairground, West Allis.
Outagamie County
Local Land Use Planning and Zoning Series: Annual Case Law Update, May 8, 10:30 a.m., Extension Outagamie County, 3365 W. Brewster St, Appleton. Information: 920-832-2199.
Nature’s Images Art Fair, May 19, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 1000 Islands Environmental Center, 1000 Beaulieu Court, Kaukauna. Information: 920-766-4733.
National Junior Genetics Conference, June 26, 2 to 4 p.m., Red Lion Hotel, Paper Valley, Appleton. Information: Corey Geiger, cgeiger@uwalumni.com, or Jodi Hoynoski, jhoynoski@holstein.com.
Ozaukee County
Wisconsin Berry Growers Association Berry Summer Field Day, May 22, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Witte’s Vegetable Farm, 10006 Bridge St., Cedarburg. Information: 608-235-5925, info@wiberries.org or www.wiberries.org.
Pierce County
International Migratory Bird Day Festival, May 4, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., River Falls City Hall, 222 Lewis St., River Falls. Information: 715-425-2533.
Polk County
“Gardening for Butterflies, Hummingbirds and Bees,” May 2, 6 to 8 p.m., Amery Middle School, Amery. Information: Community Ed, 715-268-9771, ext. 220.
Falls Sampler, May 3, Polk County Fairground, St. Croix Falls. Information: 715-483-3580.
Spring Art Tour, May 3-5, studio sites throughout the county. Information: www.earthartswi.org.
Northern Wisconsin State FFA Officer Candidate Prep Day, May 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Amery High School, Amery. Information: Ethan Dado, 715-554-2465 or dadox006@umn.edu.
MOSES Organic Field Day, May 23, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Turnip Rock Farm, 260 95th St., Clear Lake. Register: mosesorganic.org/farmstead-micro-creamery or call 888-90-MOSES.
“Begin a Farmstead Micro-Creamery,” May 23, Cosmic Wheel Creamery, Clear Lake. Information: https://mosesorganic.org.
Learn to Paddle, June 1, 1 to 4 p.m., Interstate Park, St. Croix Falls. Information: St. Croix River Association, 715-483-3300 or www.stcroixriverassociation.org.
Area Animal Science Day, June 18, fairground, St. Croix Falls. Information: Extension office, 715-485-8600.
Interstate Livestock Show, June 21-22, fairground, St. Croix Falls. Information: Extension office, 715-485-8600.
Portage County
Spring Candlelight Hike Festival, May 3, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Schmeeckle Reserve/Wisconsin Conservation Hall of Fame, 2419 North Point Drive, Stevens Point. Information: 715-346-4992.
Quilt, Craft and Amish Furniture Auction, May 18, fairground, 4504 Fairgrounds Road, Amherst. Information: 715-570-7749.
Price County
German Settlement Barn Dance, May 26, 7 p.m. to midnight, Lind Farm, N1169 German Settlement Road, Ogema. Information: 715-564-3299.
Rock County
Celebrate the Earth, May 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Rotary Botanical Gardens, 1455 Palmer Drive, Janesville. Information: 608-752-3885.
Sauk County
Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club Spring Swap Meet and Auction, May 3-5, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Badger Steam and Gas, S3347 Sand Road, Baraboo. Information: 608-393-3021.
Wisconsin Beef Council’s “Mooove” It On Cattle Drive 5K/10K Fun Run/Walk, May 18, Great Sauk State Trail, Prairie du Sac. Registration: www.beeftips.com/nutrition/team-beef.
Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy’s Dairy Plant Food Safety Workshop, May 21-22, Foremost Farms, E10889 Penny Lane, Baraboo. Information and registration: www.idfa.org/events/dpfsw#Baraboo or 202-737-4332.
Sauk County Clean Sweep, June 1, 8:30 a.m. to noon, Former Sauk County landfill, E8795 Evergreen Lane, Baraboo. Information: Sauk County Conservation, Planning and Zoning Department at 608-355-3245 or conservation@saukcountywi.gov; www.co.sauk.wi.us/landconservation.
Sheboygan County
The Big Cheese artisan cheesemaking event, May 24-26, The Osthoff Resort, 101 Osthoff Ave., Elkhart Lake. Information: 877-624-8995.
Women Caring for the Land Event, July 10, 4 to 8 p.m., Perennial Farms LLC, N3804 County Road E, Waldo. Information: 715-723-5561 or wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events.
St. Croix County
May Fair Event and Sale, May 11, 4 to 9 p.m., fairground, Glenwood City. Information: www.friendsofthestcroixcountyfairgrounds.com.
Taylor County
World Migratory Bird Day, May 4, 6:30 a.m. to noon, Taylor County Ag Service Center, 925 Donald St., Medford. Information: Chequamegon Bird Club, www.ChequamegonBirdClub.org, info@chequamegonbirdclub.org, or 715-785-7614.
Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom annual bus tour, July 15-16, agricultural stops in Taylor County. Information: wisagclassroom.org, 608-828-5644 or darneson@wfbf.com.
Trempealeau County
Arcadia Broiler Dairy Days, May 24-26, Memorial Park, 435 E. Gavney Road, Arcadia. Information: 608-863-2320.
Vilas County
Classic Sled Round-up, May 25-26, Snowmobile Hall of Fame and Museum, 1246 Sled World Blvd., St. Germain. Information: 715-542-4463.
Walworth County
Elkhorn Antique Flea Market, May 19, June 30, Aug. 11, Sept. 29, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Walworth County Fairground, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Information: 414-525-0820.
Washburn County
Acoustic bat monitoring training, May 9, 7:30 p.m,. Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary, Sarona. Information: 715-635-6543 or hunthill.org.
Master Gardener Volunteers Plant Sale, May 18, 8 a.m., Spooner Agricultural Research Station, Spooner. Information: 715-635-3506 or www.northcountrymgv.org.
Wisconsin Canoe Heritage Day, May 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wisconsin Canoe Heritage Museum, 312 N. Front St., Spooner. Information: 715-635-2479.
Prairie Fling, June 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary, Sarona. Information: 715-635-6543 or hunthill.org.
Twilight Tour, Aug. 13, Teaching and Display Garden, Spooner Agricultural Research Station, Spooner. Information: 715-635-3506 or www.northcountrymgv.org.
Washington County
Annual Quilt Show — Traditional Twists, May 4-5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School, 3399 Division Road, Jackson. Information: 262-334-0574.
Waupaca County
Farm Management Update for Ag Professionals, May 3, Liberty Hall, Kimberly. Information: Extension office, 715-258-6231.
Winnebago County
Oshkosh Bird Fest, May 4, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Menominee Park, Zoo and Little Oshkosh Playground, Hazel Street and Merritt Avenue, Oshkosh. Information: 920-216-1172.
WISCONSIN STATEWIDE
Wisconsin Jersey Spring Spectacular Show, May 3-4, fairground, Viroqua. Information: Karla Peterson, 608-606-1818 or karlap2008@live.com.
Midwest Food Products Association Spring Summit and Scramble, May 29-30, Kalahari Convention Center/Trappers Turn, Wisconsin Dells. Information: jane.algiers@mwfpa.org.
Paddle Namekagon, June 8-14, Namekagon River, northwest Wisconsin. Information: St. Croix River Association, 715-483-3300 or www.stcroixriverassociation.org.
National Guernsey Convention, June 19-23, Metropolis Resort, Eau Claire, and surrounding farms. Information: www.usguernsey.com/national-convention or Kim Grewe, 417-850-0382.
Wisconsin 4-H and Youth Conference, June 24-27, UW-Madison, Madison. Information: Justin Lieck, Justin.lieck@ces.uwex.edu or 608-263-5971, or https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/wi4hedopp/adult-advisors.
Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, July 23-25, Walter Grain Farms, Johnson Creek. Information: www.wifarmtechnologydays.com/jefferson.
Wisconsin State Fair, Aug. 1-11, Wisconsin State Fair Park, West Allis. Information: https://wistatefair.com/fair.
Wisconsin Sheep and Wool Festival, Sept. 6-8, Jefferson Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson Ave., Jefferson. Information: Carol Black, 920 296-0326 or rbblack@powercom.net or www.wisconsinsheepandwoolfestival.com.
World Dairy Expo, Oct. 1-5, Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison.
MINNESOTA
Benton County
Master Gardeners Plant Sale, June 1, 8 to 11 a.m., Coborns Parking Lot, Sauk Rapids. Information: Extension office.
Chippewa County
Minnesota Master Naturalist Volunteer Training, June 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, and July 13, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, Watson. Information: Julie Larson, 320-589-1711, ext. 2120, or 888-241-4532, or info@minnesotamasternaturalist.org.
Chisago County
St. Croix River Association Spring Gathering, May 17, 6 p.m., Terra Nue Farm, Shafer. Information: St. Croix River Association, 715-483-3300 or www.stcroixriverassociation.org.
Goodhue County
National Walleye Tour, May 2-3, Red Wing. Information: 612-424-0708, 501-317-7548 or www.nationalwalleyetour.com.
Hennepin County
Ag Innovation Showcase 11th annual conference, “The Power of Convergence: Food, Health and Energy,” Sept. 9-11, The Guthrie, Minneapolis. Information: www.ashowcase.com.
Dairy Plant Food Safety Workshop, Oct. 15-16, Minneapolis. Information: www.usdairy.com/events.
Olmsted County
Days of Yesterday Show, Aug. 10-11, History Center of Olmsted County, Rochester. Information: Tom Hager, 507-208-5905; Cody Hager, 507-696-4765; or www.MHRT.org/show.html.
Ramsey County
Urban Ag Day, May 14-15, state fairground, St. Paul. Information: Lara Hughes, 651-288-4321.
Dairy Experience Forum, July 16-18, St. Paul RiverCentre, St. Paul. Information: 763-355-9697 or DairyExperienceForum.com.
Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy’s Dairy Plant Food Safety Workshop, Oct. 15-16, Land O’Lakes Inc., 4001 Lexington Ave. N., Arden Hills, Minn. Information and registration: www.idfa.org/events/dpfsw#Minneapolis or 202-737-4332.
Stearns County
Rose Education Day, May 4, 8 to 11:30 a.m., Whitney Senior Center, St. Cloud. Information: Extension office.
Master Gardener Plant Sale, May 18, 8:30 to 11 a.m., St. Augustine Church, St. Cloud. Information: Extension office.
Washington County
Breakfast and Birding, May 4, Afton State Park, Afton. Information: St. Croix River Association, 715-483-3300 or www.stcroixriverassociation.org.
MINNESOTA STATEWIDE
Conference on Precision Dairy Farming, June 18-20, Mayo Civic Center, Rochester. Information: www.precisiondairyfarming.com/2019.
Minnesota State Fair, Aug. 22-Sept. 2, state fairground, Falcon Heights. Information: www.mnstatefair.org.
ELSEWHERE
Agricultural Industry Electronics Foundation Plugfest Event, May 7-9, Embassy Suites, Lincoln, Neb. Registration and information: https://www.aef-online.org/home.html or office@aef-online.org.
Animal Agriculture Alliance Summit, “A Seat at the Table,” May 8-9, InterContinental At the Plaza Hotel, Kansas City, Mo. Information: www.animalagalliance.org/summit.
ONE: The Alltech Ideas Conference, May 19-21, Lexington Convention Center, 430 W. Vine St., Lexington, Ky.. Registration: https://one.alltech.com/register.
Hay Tool Swap Meet and Show, June 13-15, 890 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana, Ind. Information: https://haytrolleyheaven.com/annual-hay-tool-swap-meet-and-show.
National Walleye Tour, July 25-26, Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. Information: 612-424-0708, 501-317-7548 or www.nationalwalleyetour.com.
Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy’s Dairy Plant Food Safety Workshop, Oct. 22-23, Friendly’s Ice Cream, 1855 Boston Road, Wilbraham, Mass. Information and registration: www.idfa.org/events/dpfsw#Wilbraham or 202-737-4332.