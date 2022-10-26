A ninth consecutive state championship could be on the horizon for Chippewa Falls High School’s equestrian team.
The girls’ Division A equestrian team is headed down to Madison this weekend to compete in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Horsemanship Association State Championship at the Alliant Energy Center.
With eight championship wins under their belts, the Cardinals are hoping for a ninth this year. Head Coach Cara Schueller, who has been coaching the girls’ equestrian team for nearly a decade, says her team is so successful because they run the practice like any other school sport.
The turning point for the team’s success was focusing on consistent, disciplined practices and having a great group of assistant coaches who specialize in different events.
“We started focusing on some of the events that we had always been shut out of,” Schueller said. “Working on some of those fundamentals and really just fine-tuning.”
An example of this is their approach to speed events.
Schueller said it doesn’t matter how fast you go if you don’t have control of your horse, which is why the team spends the first few weeks of the season perfecting technical patterns before adding speed.
There is a wide variety of talent on the team this year, with each equestrian having the potential to score points in every event.
“We have somebody that’s pretty strong in just about every event,” she said. “We’ve been lucky to be pretty well balanced across the board to at least have somebody that can excel in (each) of the 19 events.”
Schueller said the sport itself offers the girls a unique opportunity to depend on their fellow teammates but also their relationships with their horses.
“It teaches them about partnership and teamwork,” Schueller said. “They ride for points as a team, but they have to establish that team with their horse as well.”
The Division A team will head down to Madison to participate in 19 different events during the three-day competition, Oct. 28-30.
A few of these events include riding or leading the horse through obstacles, executing patterns on or off the horse, driving a cart with a horse or pony and timed races and relays for speed.
Some of these events also require English or western style dress and equipment.
The team is getting more and more excited as the competition draws near.
Three returning athletes Lydia Marquardt, Claire Berg and Natalie Schueller said they are nervous about the competition but are mostly excited for the weekend away with the team.
“I just have good nerves, you’re excited because you’re down there competing with these other big teams, but you’re going to ride your best and do the best you can do,” Schueller, a senior and team captain, said.
To prepare for the big competition, the girls agreed that taking care of their horses and keeping them entertained is important.
“I like to go on a trail ride every once in a while too so (my horse) doesn’t get bored with it,” Berg, a junior, said.
Marquardt, a sophomore, said her favorite part of being an equestrian is the relationship with her horse.
“You and your horse are a team, you both work together whether it’s winning or losing,” Marquardt said.
In previous years, Menomonie High School proved to be their biggest competition, but due to a decrease in team size, Menomonie will be participating in lower a division this year.
Coach Schueller said she’s not sure who the team’s biggest competition could be this year, but Eau Claire Memorial could be a close competitor going into this weekend.
Although winning is one of their main goals, Schueller said she wants the girls to have fun, learn how to stay calm under pressure and maintain their emotions.
“A huge part of any equestrian’s success is (their) emotional control management because the horse is like a mirror, if you’re upset they’re going to know,” Schueller said. “Just ride their best ride, for whatever that is for them, and feel good about the ride.”
Schueller expressed her gratitude to the Chippewa Falls High School Booster Club and Athletic Director for their continued support of the equestrian team.
The team would not be able to practice without the help of the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds and Wild Bills Riders Club, she said.
“I think we’ve set up our roster so that we are going to earn points in every class, but after that I just want them to enjoy it and enjoy the team spirit,” she said. “It’s so fun to watch them grow.