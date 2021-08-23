ELK MOUND — Time takes on ridiculous dimensions in the Christmas tree farm business.
Starting from scratch, roughly eight to 10 years of growth has to occur for trees to turn a profit. The farm has to swallow years of losses until the trees are mature and marketable.
In the meantime, farmers work in a tedious, labor-intensive environment to battle the elements. The grind doesn’t stop. Month after month, year after year. Shearing. Irrigating. Weeding. Praying.
And Christmas tree farmers do it all to prepare for just a handful of days, sprinkled in the back end of November and early December, when throngs of people come to purchase trees and the farm finally gets a return on its investments.
“You can’t say that it doesn’t stress you, because it does,” said Dan Scharlau, owner of Pleasant Valley Tree Farm located about midway between Elk Mound and Colfax. “It’s always a crapshoot. You got to do it, you got to figure it out. So, you know, this is the number we hit this year, and maybe we’re not hitting it next year. You may go over the following year. You figure farming is a business of averages.”
Like any form of agriculture, the lion’s share of a Christmas tree farm’s success is in the hands of Mother Nature, with a little human intervention to even the odds a tad, but not much.
In this business, where everything is measured in the long-term, any misfortune — drought, frost, human error, pestilence — can set a tree farm back years.
External factors, like recent wild fires in the Pacific northwest or land prices in the Carolinas, intimately affect the cost of doing business here in Wisconsin.
Industry developments, like the 2008 market crash, still affect the state of Christmas tree farming more than a decade after the fact.
These scenarios hang in the background of a tree farmer’s mind. Every spring, they plant thousands of trees. White Pine. Black Hills Spruce. Fraser Fir. Pleasant Valley can have as many as eight different varieties. At this stage, saplings are especially vulnerable to frost or torrential rainfall.
It’s drought that remains a threat no matter how old the tree is. For younger trees, higher temperatures and little precipitation is particularly troublesome in the early growing months of April, May and June. More mature trees are susceptible during the midpoint of summer, late June and July, when they typically need a good dose of rain.
That’s one notable challenge of this year, though. The consequences of this year’s drought won’t affect 2021’s haul, but will be felt in the future.
That is, unless something catastrophic occurs. There’s always a chance some form of parasite or pests can wipe out acres of trees in short order. Aphids are an old and familiar enemy, but there’s more dangerous threats.
For example, Fraser Firs — beautiful blue-green trees not native to Wisconsin. As fickle as they are valuable — they are vulnerable to phytophthora root rot. Once phytophthora kills the tree and contaminates the soil, it renders the ground unusable indefinitely.
Thankfully, nothing to that degree and scale has ravaged west-central Wisconsin yet. The climate is a double-edged sword. The subzero winters may take their fair share of trees every year, but they also prove too harsh for most forms of pestilence to survive.
Still, while atmospheric conditions matter, the fate of a given tree can seem cruel given how individualized and random it is.
“As you can see, this guy is thriving. This is just this year’s growth,” said Sean Malone, proprietor of Curvue Hideaway and Trees, just west of Eau Claire. He indicated a young sapling with vibrant green foliage, good volume, and about a half foot of new growth. “Then, you walk just five feet over, and these guys are struggling. These ones are done.”
That last bit is said with a hint of sadness as Malone surveyed a nearby row of saplings, dried out and wilted orange by the sun’s heat. They will have to be replanted in the spring by the thousands.
Every tree serves as a kind of natural record. Deadened, unopened buds are often indicative of a late cold snap or frost. Truncated growth points to a period of drought.
High, narrow stalks at the top are often healthy and fast-growing, but immature and need to fill out, much like a gangly teenager.
Sometimes the branches can emerge in wonky, uneven growths with varying colors. This could be the result of various stressors, from lack of rain to competition with weeds to a shearing gone awry.
Every tree can handle a few setbacks, Malone said, but if problems stack up season after season, the tree often turns into a malformed and unsellable tree that isn’t marketable. Thus, years of growth, hundreds of man hours of work, and a good bit of money, is effectively down the drain.
The Chippewa Valley’s ecology has its advantages. Much of the region features a sandy loam that Christmas trees — which don’t respond well to water oversaturation — thrive in because it drains well. Tree farms are generally smaller and isolated. It’s gentle sloping hills and thick forests often provide a kind of buffer that cools the Christmas trees a little, softening the effects of summer heat.
It is this summer heat that farm workers try to beat when they head out every morning, bright and early. Some trees, like Fraser Firs, need their pinecones removed, or they mature into a reproductive phase where the top half of the tree is a wilted, scraggly mess completely devoted to growing cones.
Appearance is everything in Christmas tree farming. Not only do the rows need to be mowed, weeded, sprayed and irrigated for the health of the trees, but shearing needs to be done regularly through a tree’s life and always by hand. By pruning wayward branches, plus a little luck in terms of consistent growth, farmers are able to produce picturesque trees with a tapered conical shape.
Shearing takes place over the summer — which has been difficult with recent labor shortages — until the fall, when the harvest season begins. Just when this season begins is arbitrary. Much like the beginning of the holidays the beginning of harvest coincides with people heading to stores to pick up trees for the coming festivities.
Retail season — when most people encounter Christmas tree farms — comes in the tail end of November and December. It is during a few key dates that customers come out by the thousands, often in families, to ride hayrides, frequent gift shops and pick out their tree. From sunup to sundown, it’s a “wild circus,” according to Scharlau.
That’s the magic of tree farming, the power of experience and memory. Christmas tree farms are selling experiences that bind families together and lives on long after their gone, said Sarah Scharlau, Dan’s daughter. A Christmas tree is the centerpiece of the holiday season, it’s the lynchpin that ties it all together. It has to look the part.
This is particularly important to Millennials. They represent a key demographic attracted to Christmas tree farms for their sentimental value, as well as environmental benefits attached to real, homegrown trees compared to plastic substitutes.
But, unlike their manmade counterparts, real Christmas trees will always be in the unforgiving hands of Mother Nature. Tree farmers can only make do with what they’ve got.
“Every tree is an individual to a point,” Scharlau said. “It should always mean something, being stewards of the land and taking care of soil and water as it goes through. That’s always been important.”