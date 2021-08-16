Climate change has lent conservation an urgency it has rarely seen before, but stewardship of the land has been intertwined with the history of Wisconsin for generations.
This is, after all, the home of seminal writers like John Muir, whose Scottish family first settled in Portage in 1849, and Aldo Leopold, who published the Sand County Almanac a century later in 1949. A litany of ecological organizations found their genesis in the Badger State, grounded in Wisconsin’s pristine and diverse natural environments.
Wisconsin Land and Water has worked to build connections and foster collaboration between communities across Wisconsin for decades, said Executive Director Matt Krueger. It’s work in keeping with the state’s conservation heritage.
Though its current incarnation dates to 2012, the organization has been a fixture in Wisconsin in various forms since 1953. With roots in all 71 counties, Krueger said the nonprofit serves Wisconsin’s unique land management structure as a liaison of the County Land and Water Conservation Department.
This structure places the onus on counties, not conservation districts, to oversee their natural resources. Wisconsin Land and Water guides local property owners in how best to tackle the challenges of ecology, Krueger said, while the nonprofit also labors to connect communities and spur public engagement as a function of democracy.
“There are conservation programs and policy decisions that come from the federal government, but many are implemented at the county level. We represent the county perspective,” Krueger said. “Whether it’s a eroding stream bank or leaky manure pit or stopping an invasive species ... we have all manner of training and expertise to advise local residents, farmers and landowners. We advocate for them.”
The challenges are as diverse as the ecosystems. In a given year, Wisconsin Land and Water consultants have to address river erosion, the spread of zebra mussels, worsening air quality, or pesticide runoff from farms, among many, many others.
This year, Krueger said, it’s been a story of droughts and deluges, with Wisconsin farmers battling 90 degree temps in May and flashfloods in July. Conservationists have done this, he added, with increasingly slim budgets and dwindling funding from the state.
These initiatives aren’t only intended to protect natural environments, Krueger said, there’s also a very human element as well. Take dairy, for example.
“Our loss of small dairies across the landscape is really bad news for rural Wisconsin and for rural towns. Without cows on well-managed farms, you lose a lot of the agribusiness support that would be found in in local communities,” Krueger said. “Our folks are helping implement farmland preservation programs, they’re helping farmers run more efficient operations.”
As such, outreach can be a bit tricky. Public discourse is increasingly taking place online and Wisconsin Land and Water, like many organizations, is putting more effort into meeting people on digital platforms through social media, virtual meetings and the like.
However, rural communities — particularly agricultural ones — often skew older, less technologically inclined, and may have internet access issues and a lack of viable broadband.
The answer, Krueger said, is to lean on time-tested means to bring people together: Meeting face to face and fostering support for initiatives with old-fashioned grassroots activism.
Wisconsin Land and Water, whose “bread and butter is boots on the ground” as Krueger puts it, is well equipped to bridge these divides.
As such, it is an imperative for Wisconsin Land and Water to help communities adapt, Krueger said. Wisconsin Land and Water is rolling out carbon farming programs and land reclamation projects. Conservationists are also taking a long look at revising practices that worked 50 years ago, but are obsolete.
And the 370 employees of Wisconsin Land and Water intend to be at the forefront of that effort.
“There is a real moment here that we need to act on,” Krueger said. “Once again, we’re seeing ringing alarm bells. We have to think about agriculture as a really important component of how we’re going to adapt better.”